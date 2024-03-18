China Witnesses Surge in Marriages in 2023, Divorce Rates Also Rise: A Post-Pandemic Rebound

In a significant shift, China has recorded an uptick in marriage registrations in 2023, marking the end of a nine-year decline. This year saw 845,000 more unions than in 2022, attributed to the rebound of the wedding industry as the pandemic effects wane. However, alongside this increase, divorce rates have also escalated, presenting a complex picture of China's post-pandemic societal trends.

Advertisment

Marriage Registrations Break a Nine-Year Trend

Since reaching a peak in 2013, the trend of new marriages in China had been on a downward trajectory until 2023 reversed this trend. The resurgence in wedding activities can be linked to the country's recovery from the pandemic, with a noticeable spike in wedding-related spending during the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. Despite a general decrease in spending on wedding banquets—down by 10 to 15 percent—investment in gold jewelry, a staple of Chinese weddings, remained robust.

Rising Age at First Marriage and Divorce Rates

Advertisment

The dynamics of marriage in China have evolved, with the average age at first marriage increasing from 25.75 years for men and 24 for women in 2010, to 29.38 and 27.95 respectively in 2020. This demographic shift parallels a rise in divorce rates, with 2023 seeing 2.59 million couples registering for uncontested divorces, a jump from 2.1 million the previous year. Contested divorces, requiring court intervention, also saw a rise in 2022, adding another layer to the complex marital landscape in China.

Implications and Future Trends

The end of China's nine-year decline in new marriages, juxtaposed with the rising divorce rates, paints a picture of a society in transition. While the rebound in marriage registrations signals a return to pre-pandemic norms and a boost for the wedding industry, the increase in divorces highlights evolving social attitudes towards marriage. As China moves forward, these trends may influence policy decisions, societal norms, and the economy, particularly sectors tied to marriage and family life.