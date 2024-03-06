Cherokee Beloved Women Committee Announces 2024 Initiatives, Seeks Community Nominations

On a crisp Wednesday morning in Cherokee, N.C., the Beloved Women Committee, led by Chairperson Kimberly Smith, presented a comprehensive report on its 2024 initiatives to the Tribal Council. The committee outlined ambitious plans, including opening nominations for Beloved person selections, revising policies, and forging new partnerships to honor and preserve the cultural heritage of the Cherokee people.

Expanding Horizons and Strengthening Bonds

The committee's announcement to open community nominations for the appointment of new Beloved persons marks a significant move towards inclusivity and community engagement. With a nomination window set between April and May, the initiative aims to involve the community directly in the selection process, fostering a deeper connection between the council, the committee, and the people they serve. At the heart of this effort is a scheduled work session with the Tribal Council to discuss pivotal policy revisions, spanning the committee's code of conduct, nomination procedures, and special circumstances policy.

Collaborative Ventures and Cultural Preservation

Underlining its commitment to cultural preservation, the committee is collaborating with Eighth Generation, a Snoqualmie Tribe-owned art and lifestyle brand. This partnership will see local artisans and the committee co-create a custom blanket design, celebrating the essence of the Beloved people. Furthermore, the committee is in the throes of planning a Beloved Garden, envisioned as a tangible space for the community to learn about and connect with their esteemed Beloved individuals.

Community Involvement and Representation

The call for community nominations by Vice Chairman David Wolfe and Rep. Boyd Owle underscores a pivotal shift towards greater community involvement in committee representation. This approach aligns with Res. No. 131 (2020), which transitioned the method of selecting committee representatives from an internal election within the Tribal Council to appointments based on community nominations. This democratic process aims to ensure that the committee's work reflects the community's values and aspirations.

The initiatives and policy revisions set forth by the Beloved Women Committee represent a forward-thinking approach to honoring Cherokee heritage. By opening the doors to community nominations and fostering external partnerships, the committee not only preserves the revered tradition of the Beloved people but also paves the way for a more inclusive and collaborative future. As these plans come to fruition, they hold the promise of strengthening the cultural fabric of the Cherokee community, ensuring that the legacy of the Beloved people continues to inspire future generations.