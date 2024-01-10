Chelcee Grimes on ‘Dating in the Public Eye’ and a Hinted New Relationship

31-year-old songwriter and former footballer, Chelcee Grimes, recently shed light on the peculiarities of dating in the public eye on an episode of Boots’ podcast Taboo Talk. The theme of the episode revolved around ‘coming out’, a subject close to Chelcee’s heart.

Struggles with Public Scrutiny

Joined by Duncan James and host Vogue Williams, Chelcee provided her personal insights on the topic. She openly discussed the strange experience of having strangers comment on her personal life online, a consequence of her high-profile romances. She made it clear that while these relationships have drawn the public’s attention, they represent only a fraction of her dating history.

A New Relationship on the Horizon?

Chelcee hinted at being in a ‘new relationship’, but preferred to keep the details private. She emphasized the strangeness of public scrutiny in her relationships, a sentiment echoed by many other celebrities. Describing herself as ‘low-key’, Chelcee shared that she often finds herself on the edge of fame, despite having dated individuals deeply entrenched in the celebrity world.

Past Relationships in the Public Eye

Her past relationships include a connection with Love Island finalist Megan Barton Hanson and a close bond with Christine McGuinness. The latter relationship, in particular, had the public’s eyes glued to their screens, especially when the two were seen sharing a kiss after their respective breakups. This incident, among others, underscored the unique challenges that come with maintaining privacy while navigating relationships as a public figure.