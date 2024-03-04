Chattanooga Community Mourns Unexpected Loss of Amelia Skye Gay, 17, Funeral Arranged

In a sudden and heartbreaking turn of events, Chattanooga, Tennessee, is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Amelia Skye Gay, who passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Born in Cleveland, Tennessee, on June 3, 2006, Amelia was known for her vibrant personality, love for softball, music, truck meets, and the joy she brought to her wide circle of friends and family.

Remembering Amelia Skye Gay

Amelia recently transitioned to HCS Virtual School after attending East Hamilton High School, where she left a lasting impression on her peers and educators alike. Her passions extended beyond the classroom; she was an enthusiast of softball and music, finding solace in the melodies and the thrill of the game. Amelia's love for truck meets and spending quality time with her friends reflected her outgoing and spirited nature. Those who knew her recall a bright, smiling face that brought light into every room and heart she entered.

A Legacy of Love and Memory

Amelia's legacy is carried on by her loving family, including her mother, Niki Boles; her father, Daniel Gay; her grandmother, Linda Gay; her siblings, Morgan Cawood, Dillan Gravitt, Colton Gravitt, and Veda Gay; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who feel her loss deeply. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Robin Lynn Upton, and grandfather, Dan Roger Gay. The outpouring of condolences and shared memories on the funeral home's website underscores the impact Amelia had on her community.

Final Farewell and Gathering of Hearts

A graveside service to honor Amelia Skye Gay's life has been arranged for Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 12 noon at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Prior to the service, friends and family will have the opportunity to gather and share in their grief and memories of Amelia from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at the Hamilton Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The arrangements have been entrusted to the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville, GA, ensuring a dignified farewell to a soul gone too soon.

Amelia's sudden departure leaves a void in the hearts of those she touched. Her zest for life, her laughter, and her loving nature will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. As the Chattanooga community comes together to bid farewell, it's a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the bonds of community and family that offer strength in the face of loss. Amelia Skye Gay's bright spirit will forever shine in the memories of her loved ones, serving as a beacon of joy and love that transcended her time on earth.