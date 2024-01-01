en English
Social Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Celebrities Hit Back at Online Critics in 2023: A Changing Social Media Landscape

In the digital age, public figures have increasingly found themselves at the mercy of online critics. A continuous stream of negative comments and criticism floods their social media platforms daily. However, in 2023, the tables turned as several celebrities began to use their online presence to clap back at detractors who criticized their work, personal lives, or even their existence.

Celebrities Standing Up to Critics

The phenomenon of celebrities using social media platforms to confront their ‘haters’ is not an entirely new one. Yet, its prevalence in recent times underscores its relevance in the management of public personas. These interactions can range from witty retorts to serious discussions, drawing considerable attention from the public and media alike.

Lady Gaga: A Case in Point

One celebrity who has faced her fair share of haters is Lady Gaga. In her early years at NYU, she was the target of a small Facebook group dedicated to trash talking her. Yet, she rose above the negativity, gaining international fame and love from millions. Her success was highlighted when she won an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe in a single year. Her story is a powerful reminder that no one is immune to criticism, but that should never be a deterrent to pursuing one’s passions.

Reflecting Broader Discourse on Online Harassment

The celebrities’ responses to their critics aren’t just about defending their reputation; they also mirror the broader discourse surrounding online harassment. They highlight the culture of social media, where individuals, including those in the public eye, face scrutiny and negative commentary. This has raised questions about the impact of such interactions on mental health, the nature of public discourse, and the responsibility of social media platforms to police their spaces.

Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

