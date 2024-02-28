Celebrating Mary Jane Hill McCarthy: A Life of Adventure, Community, and Legacy

Mary Jane Hill McCarthy's journey through life, marked by adventure, community involvement, and a lasting legacy, came to an end in Virginia Beach, VA, at the age of 98. Born in Middletown, CT, and surviving the ebbs and flows of life, her story is a testament to a well-lived 98 years, leaving behind a rich tapestry of memories and impacts on those around her. Mary Jane's life was a vibrant tapestry woven with threads of adventure, community service, and enduring friendships.

Early Life and Adventures

From her early days in Middletown, CT, to her travels across the United States and abroad with her Navy sailor husband, Mary Jane's life was never short of adventure. Her marriage at 26 set the stage for a life filled with exploration and new experiences. Whether it was participating in golf and bridge games or being an active member of the RedHats and the Retired Officers Wives, Mary Jane's zest for life and her ability to be the life of any gathering were unmistakable. Her winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL, added another chapter of joy and relaxation to her life, embodying her love for travel and experiencing new cultures.

Community Involvement and Legacy

Mary Jane's commitment to her community was evident through her active involvement in The Church of Ascension and later the Church of the Holy Apostles in Virginia Beach. Her participation extended beyond the walls of the church, engaging in various social and religious activities that strengthened her connection with her community. The loss of her husband, Cmdr. Charles J. McCarthy, USN (retired), a son Timothy James McCarthy, and other close family members marked poignant chapters in her life, yet her resilience and dedication to her family and community never wavered. Mary Jane's legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews, each carrying forward her spirit of adventure and compassion.

Remembering Mary Jane

The family's decision to hold a funeral Mass in her honor at the Church of The Holy Apostles in Virginia Beach is a reflection of Mary Jane's deep faith and her community's respect and affection for her. As the family gathers at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel to receive friends and bid farewell, they have requested remembrance donations to be made to CHKD or the Wounded Warrior Program, echoing Mary Jane's lifelong commitment to giving back and supporting those in need. Mary Jane Hill McCarthy's story is not just one of loss but a celebration of a life filled with love, service, and an unending quest for adventure.

As we reflect on Mary Jane's life and legacy, we are reminded of the impact one individual can have on their community and beyond. Her story encourages us to live fully, contribute meaningfully, and cherish every moment. Mary Jane Hill McCarthy's life was a beacon of light and love, guiding us toward a path of service, adventure, and lasting connections.