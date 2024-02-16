Celebrating Black History Month in the Twin Cities: A Vibrant Tribute to African American Contributions

In the heart of the Twin Cities, as frosty February winds herald the depths of winter, a series of vibrant events are set to ignite a warm celebration of Black History Month. This month-long observance is not just a period marked on calendars; it's a vibrant, living tribute to the profound contributions of African Americans to the tapestry of American history. From storytelling sessions that breathe life into African and African American folktales to workshops, round tables, and exhibitions, each event is a thread in the larger narrative of honoring and understanding the impact of Black history in shaping the nation.

The Beacon of Cultural Celebration

On February 17, the Twin Cities will come alive with the enchanting voice of Master Storyteller Kristie Lazenberry, who will perform stories rooted in African and African American folklore. These tales, passed down through generations, are not just stories; they are the seeds of history, culture, and wisdom, sown in the fertile minds of listeners. The Minnesota African American History Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG), a custodian of stories and history, will host a Children's Reading Circle with Sideena Grace, fostering a love for reading and heritage among the young attendees.

Art, Discussion, and Discovery

Reel Revolution North: MNF is set to host an actors round table, promising an intriguing discussion on the evolving landscape of Minnesota's film and television industry. This dialogue is more than an exchange of ideas; it's a reflection on how African American artists and storytellers are reshaping narratives and breaking new ground. On February 19, Mixed Blood Theater's workshop exploring narratives woven into food will offer a unique lens through which to view culture and community, underscoring the idea that our meals carry stories and histories of their own.

Unveiling Histories and Futures

The Sabathani Community Center is poised to unveil its new living history museum on February 22, inviting visitors to step into a space where history breathes and speaks. This innovative museum is a testament to the enduring legacy and ongoing contributions of Black Americans. Meanwhile, MAAHMG's genealogy workshop for beginners is an open door for individuals to trace their roots, understand their heritage, and connect with their ancestors' journeys. Additionally, the Humanize My Hoodie photo gallery and documentary screening will confront and challenge stereotypes associated with race and clothing, fostering critical conversations and promoting understanding.

These events in the Twin Cities are not just commemorations; they are vibrant affirmations of the role of Black history in the ongoing narrative of American history. They highlight the importance of remembering, teaching, and learning about this history not just during February but every day. Through storytelling, art, discussions, and exhibitions, the Twin Cities are championing the invaluable contributions of African Americans and the critical work of organizations like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights in advancing racial equity. As we celebrate Black History Month, let us reflect on the achievements of figures like Marine Corps Brig Gen Lorna Mahlock, the artistic genius of Langston Hughes and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and the countless stories of resilience, courage, and creativity that have shaped, and continue to shape, the fabric of American society.