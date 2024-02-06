Campus Closet: A Beacon for Clothing Security at The University of Arizona

At the heart of the University of Arizona, a unique initiative named Campus Closet is championing the fight against clothing insecurity among students and staff. Located in the Student Union Memorial Center's Sonora Room, Campus Closet provides free business, professional, and casual attire suitable for a range of occasions, from internships and job interviews to professional events or everyday wear. The program's noble goal is to ensure that lack of professional attire doesn't become an obstacle for qualified individuals seeking job opportunities.

An Uplifting Journey

Established in 2018, the Campus Closet initiative gained significant momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The program's unwavering focus on growth and increasing service capacity has led to a significant rise in its user base. From servicing 50 users per week in 2021, Campus Closet now aids 200-250 individuals per week in the most recent fall semester.

Guiding Lights

At the helm of Campus Closet's operations are three dedicated individuals - Kayla Randolph, the program's director and a primary education major; Bridgette Riebe, assistant director of basic needs; and graduate assistant Rebecca Murillo. Randolph's leadership has been particularly influential in the program's development. Her emphasis on community engagement and program expansion has laid the foundation for Campus Closet's continued success.

How It Works

Campus Closet operates on a points-based system, enabling students to earn points for clothing. Extra points can be earned by volunteering or promoting the organization on social media. Accessing the program requires a CatCard for validation, and students are allowed to try on and take home selected items. Currently, there is a distinct need for petite women's professional clothing and small to medium-sized men's blazers/suits. Donations are accepted at the student union information office or during Campus Closet hours, with distribution times on Tuesdays and Fridays.