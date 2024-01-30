Caitlyn Jenner's Fox News Hiatus and Shakeup in Media Industry

Contrary to recent conjectures, the absence of Caitlyn Jenner, the prominent trans woman and on-air contributor for Fox News, from the network since August 14, 2023, is not due to any falling out. A spokesperson for Fox News has confirmed her 'excellent standing' with the network. Her last on-air contribution involved a casual conversation about a recent golf game with former President Donald Trump.

While Jenner's absence may have stirred curiosity, it isn't the only noteworthy event in the media industry. David Gelles, a climate correspondent with the New York Times, retracted a LinkedIn post, which was perceived as advocacy, thereby breaching the Times' ethics guidelines.

In a related development, NBC News reporter Ben Collins, known for his coverage of disinformation, hinted at a potential departure from the network to author a book.

Media Layoff Crisis and Outlook

The Los Angeles Times is grappling with a crisis that threatens to result in significant layoffs. The situation elicited a response from congressional members who penned a letter suggesting a buyout system akin to The Washington Post's recent approach.

Ben Smith, the editor-in-chief of Semafor, aired his disappointment at being left out of a session with French President Emmanuel Macron at the World Economic Forum. Meanwhile, journalist Yashar Ali is facing legal challenges, leading to his attorney severing ties with him.

Lachlan Cartwright, an editor at The Daily Beast, announced his exit after a near two-year stint with Confider newsletter.