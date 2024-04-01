Bulawayo's ENTEMBENI Old People’s Home Renamed to Honor Elders' Wisdom and Knowledge

ENTEMBENI Old People's Home in Bulawayo has announced a change of name to Aged People's Home, signaling a shift in societal views towards senior citizens. According to Newman Sibanda, the board chairperson, this move recognizes the invaluable wisdom and guidance that the elderly offer to the community. Amidst challenges facing the younger generation, the institution seeks to bridge the gap by encouraging cultural reconnection and seeking advice from the aged population.

Recognizing Wisdom and Cultural Values

In an effort to combat negative perceptions and highlight the positive role of senior citizens, ENTEMBENI's renaming aims to foster respect and appreciation for the aged. Sibanda expressed concern over the youth's detachment from cultural traditions and values, emphasizing the elderly's potential to guide and advise on various life challenges, including environmental issues like drought. The renaming initiative is part of a broader campaign to encourage societal re-engagement with cultural roots and the wisdom of the elderly.

Engagement and Support for Aged People's Home

ENTEMBENI is actively seeking support from the community and well-wishers to enhance the lives of its residents. Financial assistance is crucial for sustaining the institution and providing for the needs of senior citizens. Furthermore, the home is reaching out to schools and the younger generation, encouraging visits and interactions with the elderly. These initiatives aim to break stereotypes and foster a deeper understanding and respect for the aged, beyond the conventional image of frailty.

Looking to the Future

The name change from Old People's Home to Aged People's Home marks a significant step towards recognizing and valuing the contributions of senior citizens to society. It symbolizes a call to action for the community to acknowledge the wisdom and experience of the elderly. By supporting and engaging with institutions like ENTEMBENI, society can benefit from the rich cultural heritage and knowledge that senior citizens offer, paving the way for a more inclusive and respectful future.