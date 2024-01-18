Building Friendships in Adulthood: Expert Tips from Danielle Bayard Jackson

On a recent segment of Good Morning America, Danielle Bayard Jackson, known affectionately as the friendship expert, shared her wisdom on the often-difficult task of making new friends as an adult. Jackson’s guidance, comprising of four critical tips, aims to help individuals expand their social circles and overcome the challenges that come with trying to form new friendships in adulthood.

Four Key Tips to Expand Your Social Circle

Jackson’s advice centers around four main points. Firstly, she emphasizes the importance of socializing interests. This means identifying what you’re passionate about and seeking out others who share these interests. Whether it’s a hobby, a political cause, or a favorite sport, finding common ground can provide a solid foundation for a budding friendship.

Secondly, Jackson suggests becoming a regular at certain places or events. This could mean frequenting a local coffee shop, joining a fitness class, or attending community events. By doing so, you become a familiar face, making it easier for others to approach and connect with you.

Seek ‘Super Connectors’ and Bond with New Acquaintances

The third tip involves identifying and seeking out ‘super connectors‘. These are individuals who have wide and diverse social networks and who are naturally skilled at introducing people to each other. By connecting with a ‘super connector’, you can potentially open yourself up to a whole new network of friends.

The final piece of advice Jackson shares is about finding ways to bond with new acquaintances. This could be through shared experiences, mutual interests, or even through candid conversations about one’s struggles and triumphs. By bonding on a deeper level, you not only strengthen the potential friendship but also make the relationship more meaningful and rewarding.

The Impact of Friendship on Health

Friendship isn’t just about having people to hang out with. It’s also crucial for our physical and mental health. As clinical psychologist Ellen Hendriksen notes, making friends as an adult can be challenging, but it’s an essential part of maintaining a healthy state of mind and body. By following Jackson’s tips, adults can navigate the tricky waters of social connection and build friendships that enrich their lives and enhance their wellbeing.