en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
How To

Building Friendships in Adulthood: Expert Tips from Danielle Bayard Jackson

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Building Friendships in Adulthood: Expert Tips from Danielle Bayard Jackson

On a recent segment of Good Morning America, Danielle Bayard Jackson, known affectionately as the friendship expert, shared her wisdom on the often-difficult task of making new friends as an adult. Jackson’s guidance, comprising of four critical tips, aims to help individuals expand their social circles and overcome the challenges that come with trying to form new friendships in adulthood.

Four Key Tips to Expand Your Social Circle

Jackson’s advice centers around four main points. Firstly, she emphasizes the importance of socializing interests. This means identifying what you’re passionate about and seeking out others who share these interests. Whether it’s a hobby, a political cause, or a favorite sport, finding common ground can provide a solid foundation for a budding friendship.

Secondly, Jackson suggests becoming a regular at certain places or events. This could mean frequenting a local coffee shop, joining a fitness class, or attending community events. By doing so, you become a familiar face, making it easier for others to approach and connect with you.

Seek ‘Super Connectors’ and Bond with New Acquaintances

The third tip involves identifying and seeking out ‘super connectors‘. These are individuals who have wide and diverse social networks and who are naturally skilled at introducing people to each other. By connecting with a ‘super connector’, you can potentially open yourself up to a whole new network of friends.

The final piece of advice Jackson shares is about finding ways to bond with new acquaintances. This could be through shared experiences, mutual interests, or even through candid conversations about one’s struggles and triumphs. By bonding on a deeper level, you not only strengthen the potential friendship but also make the relationship more meaningful and rewarding.

The Impact of Friendship on Health

Friendship isn’t just about having people to hang out with. It’s also crucial for our physical and mental health. As clinical psychologist Ellen Hendriksen notes, making friends as an adult can be challenging, but it’s an essential part of maintaining a healthy state of mind and body. By following Jackson’s tips, adults can navigate the tricky waters of social connection and build friendships that enrich their lives and enhance their wellbeing.

0
How To Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

How To

See more
22 hours ago
TikToker Goes Viral with Sock Hack for Walking on Ice
In a remarkable demonstration of practicality, a lifestyle influencer named Jojo (@imliterallymexican) took to TikTok to share a nifty hack for tackling icy sidewalks during winter. In a video that has since amassed over 2.8 million views, the influencer’s friend is seen attempting a walk on a thick layer of ice with just sneakers, resulting
TikToker Goes Viral with Sock Hack for Walking on Ice
Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Proposal Linking Saudi Normalization to Palestinian Statehood Pathway
2 days ago
Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Proposal Linking Saudi Normalization to Palestinian Statehood Pathway
Surge in Demand for State-Subsidized Loans: A Financial Lifeline for Businesses and Communities
2 days ago
Surge in Demand for State-Subsidized Loans: A Financial Lifeline for Businesses and Communities
Uncover Hidden iPhone Features: A User's Guide
2 days ago
Uncover Hidden iPhone Features: A User's Guide
Navigating the Challenge of Removing a Previous Owner's Apple ID from a Used iPhone
2 days ago
Navigating the Challenge of Removing a Previous Owner's Apple ID from a Used iPhone
Navigating the Job Market with the HIRE Template and SMART Goals
2 days ago
Navigating the Job Market with the HIRE Template and SMART Goals
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
9 seconds
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
2 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
2 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
5 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
6 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
6 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
6 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
7 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app