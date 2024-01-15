en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Building a Legacy: The Lasting Impact of Life Letters and Ethical Wills

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Building a Legacy: The Lasting Impact of Life Letters and Ethical Wills

Legacy, a concept that transcends the limitations of singular human lives, carries the potential to profoundly touch the lives of others. It is not merely a testament to personal accomplishments but a reflection of one’s broader contribution to the world beyond their existence. The endeavor of building a legacy, for many, becomes a beacon that guides their aspirations and actions.

Personal Journeys: Inheritance Beyond Material Possessions

Howard Kaplan, a financial advisor, crafted a unique legacy for his daughters – a ‘life letter.’ This document was not a recitation of his financial assets but an intimate communication of his values, life lessons, and a treasured playlist. His intention was not just to pass on wealth but to ensure the transmission of emotional wealth and wisdom that he had gathered over his lifetime.

On the other hand, Evelyn, a charismatic lady without children of her own, found her purpose in environmental conservation. She volunteered with the Sierra Club, aiming to make a positive difference for the planet and future generations. Her legacy was not bound by familial ties but was dedicated to the larger family of humanity.

The Significance of Ethical Wills and Life Letters

Nancy Sharp, an author and story coach, champions the creation of ‘ethical wills’ or life letters. Unlike traditional legal wills, these documents are personal testaments of one’s values, experiences, and aspirations, ideally shared with loved ones during their lifetime. They are treasures that pass on wisdom, history, and hopes for the future, offering a sense of meaning and purpose to both the writer and the recipients.

Legacy: A Reflection of Personal Values

The concept of legacy is intrinsically tied to personal values and the significance one wishes to leave behind. It encourages a deeper, longer-term perspective on life goals. Whether it’s through a life letter, ethical will, or contributions to meaningful causes, each legacy becomes a cornerstone in the edifice of human history, shaping and influencing future generations in ways that often transcend the personal.

0
Society
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
The 'Ring Guy': The New Icon of Men's Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials
From turquoise signets to homages to late rap legends, rings are no longer just symbols of marital status or family inheritance. They have become a bold fashion statement among Generation Z and millennial men, an accessory that serves as an extension of personal style and identity. A prominent flagbearer of this trend is Terrence McDermott,
The 'Ring Guy': The New Icon of Men's Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials
Tragic Death of Local Woman Sparks Outcry in Kilifi County
1 hour ago
Tragic Death of Local Woman Sparks Outcry in Kilifi County
The Crushing Weight of Funeral Costs: A Tale of Grief and Financial Stress
1 hour ago
The Crushing Weight of Funeral Costs: A Tale of Grief and Financial Stress
Vineyard Church: A Beacon of Hope in Vancouver's Winter
53 mins ago
Vineyard Church: A Beacon of Hope in Vancouver's Winter
Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution
53 mins ago
Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution
Sacramento's Tiny Home Community: A Beacon of Hope for the Unhoused
59 mins ago
Sacramento's Tiny Home Community: A Beacon of Hope for the Unhoused
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
1 min
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
1 min
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
2 mins
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
3 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
4 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
7 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
18 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app