Buckingham Township Residents Unite Against Warehouse Development

Resistance Rises in Buckingham Township: Locals Unite Against Warehouse Development

On a chilly February evening, the Buckingham Township Planning Commission meeting was alive with palpable tension. Residents, armed with concerns over a proposed warehouse development, filled the room to capacity. The plan, spearheaded by J.G. Petrucci Company, seeks to transform a 58-acre property into a 150,000 square foot warehouse, complete with 30 truck bays.

A Battle of Interests

The property in question is owned by Eugene DiGirolamo Jr., Mary DiGirolamo, and Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo Jr. Zoned for Planned Industrial use, the land has become the epicenter of a heated debate between the development company and local residents.

At the heart of the controversy are concerns over traffic congestion, safety, noise and light pollution, decreased home values, and environmental hazards. The planning commission's tabled application has given the applicant a chance to make adjustments before the next meeting on March 6.

A Community United

The residents' concerns have sparked a petition against the development, aimed at the Fred Beans Organization. The petition calls for a formal boycott of Fred Beans Automotive Group Dealers until they withdraw from any involvement in the warehouse and distribution center's planning or use on the DiGirolamo Land Tract.

Fueling the residents' ire is the proposed warehouse's anticipated traffic. The traffic study assumes 90 tractor-trailer truck trips per day. This prospect has residents worried about the impact on roads, intersections, traffic patterns, the environment, and public safety.

Roads Not Meant for Heavy Traffic

Residents fear that the roads were not constructed to handle such heavy traffic. They worry about the turning radius of large trucks at intersections, increased drive times, and backed-up intersections. Moreover, pollution, disruption of the ecosystem, and the risk to public safety for commuters, bikers, runners, pedestrians, school buses, and children at bus stops are significant concerns.

As the residents of Buckingham Township prepare for the next planning commission meeting, their unity and determination are unmistakable. Their hope is that their voices will be heard, and their home will be preserved.

The battle lines are drawn in Buckingham Township. As the residents stand united against the proposed warehouse development, their concerns over traffic congestion, safety, pollution, and public safety echo through the community. The planning commission's decision to table the application has given the applicant a chance to reconsider their plans.

On March 6, the next planning commission meeting will be held. Until then, the residents of Buckingham Township continue their fight to protect their home from the potential hazards of heavy industrial development. Their petition against the Fred Beans Organization is a testament to their resolve, as they call for a formal boycott until the organization removes itself from any involvement in the warehouse and distribution center's planning or use on the DiGirolamo Land Tract.