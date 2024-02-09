Brookhaven Councilmember Unveils Visionary Plan for Three Villages Community

In a meeting brimming with significance for the Three Villages community, Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich unveiled a visionary plan for the future. On February 5, at the Setauket Fire Station, the Three Village Civic Association gathered to hear updates on local projects and engage in critical discussions.

A Blueprint for the Future

Kornreich presented the concept of 'Founder's Park,' a proposed recreational area nestled near 25A and Gnarled Hollow Road. This park, designed to preserve the area's rich heritage, would feature a playground and the historic Roe Tavern. In addition to this, he highlighted the pressing need for enhanced wastewater infrastructure along 25A, emphasizing its role in maintaining the region's environmental health and sustainable growth.

The councilmember also addressed road signage changes, commercial redevelopment legislation, and the Community Choice Aggregation program for natural gas. Each topic was met with keen interest from attendees, who were eager to contribute their thoughts and feedback.

The Mimic and Math Approaches

Central to Kornreich's address was the importance of financial solvency for local governments. He underscored the need for transparent and reflective decision-making processes when approving projects, ensuring they generate greater community wealth than their long-term costs and obligations.

Two methods for evaluating projects were introduced: the 'Mimic Approach' and the 'Do the Math Approach'. The Mimic Approach involves replicating successful patterns of development, drawing inspiration from thriving communities. On the other hand, the Do the Math Approach focuses on financial thresholds and potential tax increases, providing a numerical lens through which to assess proposed initiatives.

Community Engagement at its Finest

The meeting served as a testament to the power of community engagement. Attendees actively participated in the discussions, demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of the Three Villages. Their questions and feedback underscored the importance of collaboration and dialogue in creating a prosperous and sustainable community.

As the first meeting of the year for the Three Village Civic Association, it set a promising tone. With the proposed Founder's Park and the emphasis on financial solvency, the community is poised to embark on a journey of growth and development. The introduction of the Mimic and Math Approaches promises a thoughtful and strategic approach to this process, ensuring that the decisions made today pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

The echoes of this meeting will undoubtedly reverberate throughout the Three Villages, reminding residents of their collective power to shape their community's destiny. As Kornreich's vision takes shape, the Three Villages stand on the precipice of change, ready to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.