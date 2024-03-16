Broadband Pole Near War Memorial Spurs Outrage in Brough: Councillor Gill Leads Charge

Controversy has erupted in Brough, near Hull, as a new broadband pole installation across from a revered war memorial has been labeled 'disrespectful' by local councillor Colleen Gill. The pole, erected by MS3 Networks, has sparked a fervent debate over its impact on Remembrance Day observances and other memorial events. Cllr Gill, voicing the community's dissent, has engaged in discussions with MS3 Networks, urging a reconsideration of the pole's placement.

Community Backlash and Immediate Response

Gill articulated the community's concerns, emphasizing how the pole's location could obstruct the view and space traditionally used by attendees during significant remembrance services. According to her, the area near the Welton Road war memorial is a focal point for the local community to gather and pay homage to soldiers, making the new installation particularly intrusive. MS3 Networks, represented by Chief Executive Guy Miller, has responded to the outcry, promising a site review and an open dialogue with Cllr Gill to address the concerns raised.

MS3 Networks' Stance and Future Actions

In defense, Guy Miller stated that the company endeavors to position its infrastructure with care and respect towards local sentiments and historical sites. He highlighted that the placement of the new pole was, in fact, further from the war memorial than an existing pole, suggesting an attempt to balance service provision with respect for community spaces. The promise of a site review this week indicates MS3 Networks' willingness to potentially adjust their plans in light of the backlash.

This incident sheds light on the broader issue of corporate responsibility and the need for companies to engage actively with communities, especially when their operations intersect with areas of historical and emotional significance. The outcome of this situation could set a precedent for how infrastructure projects are approached in sensitive areas, making it a case to watch for both local residents and corporate entities alike.