en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Bride Sparks Outrage by Charging Guests to Attend Her Wedding

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Bride Sparks Outrage by Charging Guests to Attend Her Wedding

In a remarkable turn of events, a bride’s decision to charge her wedding guests a minimum of $65 for attendance, with additional fees for meals and overnight accommodation at the wedding venue, has evoked widespread indignation. The controversy emerged after an attendee voiced their dissatisfaction on the online platform, Reddit. The anonymous bride, who allegedly enjoys a financially comfortable lifestyle courtesy of a significant inheritance, has been branded as ‘cheap’ and ‘tacky’ by the Reddit community.

Reddit User Sparks Debate over Wedding Etiquette

The Reddit user, who is a friend of the bride, estimated that the total expenditure to attend the wedding would exceed $400, inclusive of the participation fee, additional charges, and a gift. The Reddit thread was inundated with criticism of the bride’s unconventional billing strategy, with many advising the original poster against attending the wedding. The incident has triggered a wider dialogue on wedding etiquette, especially the expectation of guests to either offset wedding costs or present cash gifts equivalent to, or more than, the cost of their attendance.

The Rising Costs of Wedding Attendance

It is pertinent to note that weddings can impose a significant financial burden on guests. According to a 2023 Bankrate survey, guests spend an average of $611 on each wedding, a figure that can prove daunting for the 22% of adults with no emergency savings, a demographic that swells among younger generations. Financial advisors suggest creating a wedding-specific budget, reducing other expenditures, and exploring cost-saving alternatives such as utilizing airline miles and hotel points. Guests should feel empowered to deviate from traditional norms and engage in open communication with the engaged couple if attendance is financially infeasible.

Wedding Etiquette: A Change in Perspective

The antiquated notion that a guest’s gift should match the cost of their plate is falling out of favor, and guests should feel free to buy something off the registry or pool resources for a larger gift. However, the recent Reddit incident that saw a bride levy a minimum charge of $65 per guest to attend her wedding has rekindled this discussion. The incident has led to hundreds of comments, most of which disapprove of the bride’s actions, describing them as distasteful and tacky.

Indeed, this is not the first instance of a bride facing backlash for imposing wedding attendance fees. A similar incident made headlines in 2021, demonstrating that while it may be customary in some cultures to offer cash gifts at weddings, the direct charging of attendance fees has been met with substantial criticism.

0
Society
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races

By Salman Khan

Prince Harry Should Apologize for Royal Reunion: Angela Levin

By BNN Correspondents

Aicha Bonou N Donkie: The Dancing Beacon of Resilience in Burkina Faso

By BNN Correspondents

Danish Royal Family Reunites Post-Abdication Announcement: A New Era Begins

By Wojciech Zylm

ESPN Writer Marc Spears Reports Racial Profiling at California Store, ...
@Society · 6 mins
ESPN Writer Marc Spears Reports Racial Profiling at California Store, ...
heart comment 0
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings

By Geeta Pillai

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
A Global Welcome: World Ushers in 2024 with Hope and Optimism

By Israel Ojoko

A Global Welcome: World Ushers in 2024 with Hope and Optimism
New Year’s Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By Justice Nwafor

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
2 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
2 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
2 mins
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
2 mins
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
2 mins
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
4 mins
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
6 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
6 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app