BPW Honors Thirty Dominican Women for Exceptional Contributions in Annual Ceremony

Highlighting the remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication of thirty Dominican women, the Business and Professional Women (BPW) hosted its second annual awards ceremony at My Mother's House, the former Evergreen Hotel, on March 10. Rhoda St John, President of BPW, underscored the importance of acknowledging the hard work and dedication of women who excel in various fields, emphasizing the organization's commitment to celebrating women's contributions locally and internationally.

Empowering Women Across Fields

The BPW's commitment to empowering women was evident in the diverse backgrounds of the award recipients. From public relations officers and macrame artists to educators, entrepreneurs, and engineers, the awards shone a spotlight on women making significant impacts in their respective domains. This recognition serves not only as a thank you but as a powerful statement of the invaluable role women play in society's advancement.

Building a Legacy of Recognition

Since its inception in 2016, BPW Dominica has grown to include over 50 members, showcasing a vibrant community of women leaders, business owners, and professionals. The annual awards ceremony is part of the organization's broader mission to support and celebrate women's achievements. By honoring 30 women each year, BPW Dominica is creating a legacy of recognition and empowerment, reinforcing the message that women's contributions are essential and appreciated.

A Global Network of Support

BPW International's expansive network, encompassing influential women leaders and professionals in over 100 countries, highlights the global nature of the initiative to empower women. With consultative status at the ECOSOC/United Nations, BPW's efforts in Dominica are part of a worldwide movement to promote gender equality and women's professional growth. The annual awards ceremony is a testament to the global and local commitment to elevating women's roles in society.