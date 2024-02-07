Boosting Art and Culture in Jammu & Kashmir: A Strategy Discussion Led by Suresh Kumar Gupta

In a significant move aimed at harnessing and propagating the rich tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir's culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary of Culture, convened a meeting with the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL). The gathering was an important platform to deliberate on strategies to promote the region's unique art and culture, with a particular emphasis on youth engagement.

Year-Long Cultural Calendar and Coffee Table Book

Among the key proposals discussed was the creation of a year-long calendar of cultural activities spanning the entire Union Territory. This initiative would provide a predictable schedule of events, encouraging local residents and visitors to participate actively. Another noteworthy suggestion was the production of a coffee table book. This publication would serve as an elegant showcase of the region's cultural heritage, providing a tangible testament to its artistic wealth.

Engaging the Youth and Honing their Skills

Gupta underscored the importance of involving the younger generation in these activities. By doing so, he argued, they would gain a deeper appreciation of the region's artistic and cultural wealth. To further nurture budding talent, he advocated for workshops, exhibitions, and talent hunts. These platforms would not only expose young artists to broader audiences but also help them refine their skills in a professional setting.

Art as a Therapeutic Medium and Cultural Awareness

In an era marked by stress and anxiety, Gupta recognized the therapeutic value of art forms such as music, dance, poetry, drama, and painting. By offering diverse artistic experiences to the public, he suggested, they could serve as effective stress relievers. He further called for raising awareness about the varied art, culture, and languages of J&K, from Kathua to Kupwara. By adding a 'Cultural Vibrancy' to J&K's ambience, he believed that the region's rich cultural diversity could be more effectively celebrated.

Dissemination and Participation

In conclusion, Gupta recommended the widespread dissemination of information. By leveraging multimedia materials, the public could be more effectively encouraged to participate in showcasing their talents through the Academy.