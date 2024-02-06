Black Celebrities Spotlight Health Advocacy during Fashion Month

Leading Black celebrities have stepped onto the high-fashion runway, not simply to showcase couture but to spotlight a cause close to their hearts - health advocacy. Launching the Fashion Month in sync with American Heart Month, these celebrities turned the spotlight on life-threatening health conditions that disproportionately affect the Black community.

Stars Join Forces for Heart Health

On January 31, a constellation of prominent Black female celebrities graced the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert in New York. Star Jones, Yvonne Orji, and Samira Wiley, among others, were seen in striking red outfits, signifying their support for heart disease awareness. The evening's event was steered by Sherri Shepherd, a well-known face on television and a resolute advocate for health, with her personal journey as a Type 2 diabetic.

Prostate Cancer in the Spotlight

The following night, the fashion narrative took another meaningful turn at the eighth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show. Male celebrities, including the likes of Billy Porter and Don Lemon, sported blue to champion prostate cancer research. The event was rooted in the vision of Frederick Anderson, the founder, and received generous contributions from designers such as Tommy Hilfiger and Thom Browne.

Health Advocacy Takes Center Stage

The American Heart Association reports heart disease as a leading cause of death among Black women, while prostate cancer statistics show a high incidence rate among Black men. These health events, therefore, hold a profound significance. They not only raise awareness but also drive home the importance of prioritizing health. The celebrities' participation underscores this message, with Yvonne Orji emphasizing the need for Black women, in particular, to take heart disease seriously. Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Sherri Shepherd also voiced their support on social media, further spreading the message.