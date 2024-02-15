Birthright Israel Foundation: Adapting, Flourishing, and Fostering Solidarity Amidst Adversity

In the midst of ongoing conflict in Israel, a silver lining emerges as the Birthright Israel Foundation navigates through tumultuous times with resilience and adaptability. At the heart of the matter is an inspiring surge of solidarity and support for the Jewish community, particularly among young adults. The foundation, renowned for offering free 10-day trips to Israel for Jews aged 18-26, has not only maintained its allure but has significantly grown in its impact, raising over $85 million in donations in 2023. This remarkable feat comes at a time when the Adelson Family, a major benefactor, reduced their financial support, prompting a wave of new donors to step forward.

Adapting to Crisis: A New Chapter

Following the harrowing Oct 7 terror attacks and the ensuing war, the Birthright Israel Foundation, under the guidance of CEO Elias Saratovsky, has ingeniously shifted its approach. Saratovsky details the foundation's strategy to incorporate volunteer components and reflective periods into the trips, ensuring a profound and impactful experience for participants. This pivot not only enriches the journey for young Jewish adults but also fortifies the bridge between them and the Israeli community amidst adversity. Furthermore, these experiences are designed to foster a sense of safety, belonging, and connection, echoing the sentiments of many participants who have described their trips as unique and affirming.

A Record Year Amidst Challenges

Despite the backdrop of conflict, the Birthright Israel Foundation's ability to attract record fundraising in 2023 is a testament to the enduring appeal and necessity of its mission. The influx of new donors signals a robust vote of confidence in the foundation's work and its pivotal role in connecting young Jews with their heritage and the Israeli landscape. This financial milestone is particularly significant as it ensures the continuation and expansion of Birthright's programs, including the innovative inclusion of volunteer opportunities that allow participants to contribute meaningally to Israeli society.

A Campus Climate of Concern

Amidst these developments, a recent survey conducted by Hillel International sheds light on the broader challenges facing Jewish college students. A majority express dissatisfaction with university administrators' responses to antisemitism on campus, with many directly experiencing antisemitic incidents. This stark revelation underscores the importance of initiatives like Birthright Israel, which not only provide a haven of understanding and acceptance but also empower young Jews to navigate and confront antisemitism in various spheres of their lives.

As the Birthright Israel Foundation looks ahead to booking trips for the spring and summer, anticipation builds for the thousands of young Jews expected to visit Israel. These journeys, enriched by encounters with Israelis, visits to popular sites, and the newly integrated volunteer components, promise a more nuanced and engaged experience. Through its strategic adaptations and the unwavering support of its community, the Birthright Israel Foundation continues to weave a tapestry of resilience, connection, and hope, even in the face of adversity.