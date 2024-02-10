Bidwell Presbyterian Church: A Beacon of Hope and Unity in Chico

In the heart of downtown Chico, a historical landmark stands tall, its stained glass windows reflecting the resilience and unity of a community. Bidwell Presbyterian Church, founded in 1868 by John and Annie Bidwell, has been an integral part of Chico's landscape for over a century. Initially named Chico Presbyterian Church and later Bidwell Memorial Presbyterian Church, it moved to its current location at 208 West First St in 1909.

The Beating Heart of Chico

With a congregation of 1,200 members, the church extends a warm welcome to students, faculty, and staff from Chico State and Butte College. Its strong connection with the community is evident in its active participation in local events and crises, such as the Oroville Dam crisis and the Camp Fire in Paradise.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge, but the church rose to the occasion, reopening its doors in 2021 while adhering to public health protocols. Today, it continues to provide spiritual solace and support through various services and support groups, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Christian spirituality classes, and grief support.

A Sanctuary for All

The church offers a variety of worship services to cater to diverse spiritual needs. Traditional mass takes place at 8:30 a.m., while the contemporary service is held at 10:00 a.m. For those seeking a more intimate spiritual experience, the Praxis service occurs on the first, second, and third Sundays of the month at 5:45 p.m.

Inclusivity is at the core of Bidwell Presbyterian Church's mission. Childcare is available during the 10:00 a.m. worship, ensuring that families can attend services without worry. Moreover, the church livestreams its services at bidwellpres.org/worship and on YouTube, allowing those unable to attend in person to remain connected.

A Testament to Resilience

As the world grapples with the aftermath of the pandemic and faces new challenges, Bidwell Presbyterian Church stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Its history, woven into the fabric of Chico, is a reminder of the power of unity and the enduring strength of community.

Today, as it has for over a century, Bidwell Presbyterian Church continues to provide a sanctuary for the people of Chico, offering hope, solace, and a sense of belonging. Its doors remain open, a beacon of light in an ever-changing world.

