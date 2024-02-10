Bhag Kore Khai: A Noble Initiative Bridging the Gap Between Privileged and Underprivileged

In the heart of Banani, Dhaka, a unique tripartite collaboration between Chow-Man Restaurant, Sylhet Strikers, and JCI Dhaka Premier has birthed an inspiring project titled 'Bhag Kore Khai.' On February 10, 2024, the initiative was launched by Bangladesh National Cricket Team and Sylhet Strikers player, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who served food to underprivileged children, signaling the beginning of this noble endeavor.

The Genesis of 'Bhag Kore Khai'

The 'Bhag Kore Khai' project is rooted in the shared vision of three influential entities: Chow-Man Restaurant, Sylhet Strikers, and JCI Dhaka Premier. Recognizing the stark disparity in access to food between the privileged and underprivileged, this collaboration seeks to bridge the gap. For every customer who dines at Chow-Man Restaurant, an equal number of meals will be provided to those in need the following day.

This initiative goes beyond mere philanthropy; it represents a collective commitment to fostering a more equitable society. By intertwining the simple act of dining with the profound impact of nourishing another human being, 'Bhag Kore Khai' invites patrons to partake in a transformative experience.

A Cricketer's Gesture: Najmul Hossain Shanto Inaugurates 'Bhag Kore Khai'

Najmul Hossain Shanto, a key player for both the Bangladesh National Cricket Team and Sylhet Strikers, was instrumental in launching the project. His presence lent gravity to the occasion, underscoring the potential reach and influence of 'Bhag Kore Khai.'

"It's an honor to be part of such an initiative," expressed Shanto as he served meals to underprivileged children during the inauguration. "I hope this project inspires others to join us in making a difference."

A Ripple Effect: The Project's Potential Impact

The 'Bhag Kore Khai' project aims to create a ripple effect, extending its reach throughout the year and touching numerous lives. As customers savor their meals at Chow-Man Restaurant, they contribute to a chain reaction of giving, ensuring that the less fortunate are not forgotten.

This initiative not only addresses immediate food needs but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility. It encourages patrons to reflect on their consumption habits and consider the broader implications of their choices.

As 'Bhag Kore Khai' embarks on its mission, it carries with it the hope of a more inclusive and compassionate society. Each meal served is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring human spirit.

In the bustling city of Dhaka, where disparities often appear insurmountable, the 'Bhag Kore Khai' project offers a beacon of hope. It serves as a reminder that small acts of kindness can indeed make a significant difference. As customers dine at Chow-Man Restaurant, they are not just satisfying their hunger; they are participating in a movement that seeks to feed the soul of the community.

In the words of Najmul Hossain Shanto, "Together, we can ensure no one goes to bed hungry."

And so, the 'Bhag Kore Khai' project continues, one meal at a time, striving to bridge the divide and foster a more equitable world.