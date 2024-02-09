Berkeley Considers Reviving Safety Escort Program Amidst Rising Robberies

Berkeley, a city known for its progressive values and commitment to community safety, is grappling with a resurgence of robberies that have reached pre-pandemic levels. The City Council is now contemplating the reinstatement of a decades-old program that provided safety escorts, aiming to deter these crimes and restore a sense of security, particularly for older women who have been disproportionately targeted.

Advertisment

A Resurgence of Robberies

Between 2016 and 2019, Berkeley experienced an average of one robbery per day. After a brief reprieve during the pandemic, these numbers are once again on the rise, prompting concerns from residents and city officials alike. The Commission on the Status of Women has identified a troubling trend: older women are increasingly becoming the victims of these crimes.

Reviving a Beacon of Safety

Advertisment

The proposed program would offer safety escorts throughout Berkeley upon request, potentially enlisting the help of community ambassadors. These individuals, akin to those from the Downtown Berkeley Association, could serve as visible deterrents to would-be perpetrators and provide reassurance to residents navigating the city's streets.

Navigating Challenges

Despite facing a temporary hold on policy committees due to recent councilmember resignations, the Berkeley City Council remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing these safety concerns. The council acknowledges the urgent need to implement measures that will protect its residents and contribute to a safer, more inclusive community.