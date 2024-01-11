en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers

In the glittering world of ski resorts, where snow-clad slopes meet the azure sky, the lives of the employees, popularly known as ‘seasonaires,’ offer a stark contrast to the glamour and opulence of their surroundings. While the resorts paint a picture of luxury and indulgence, the seasonaires endure low pay, with an average weekly wage hovering around $100, and demanding work conditions.

The Hidden Struggles of Seasonaires

Behind the allure of pristine slopes and high-end accommodations, the workers face a daily grind that often goes unnoticed by the resort’s affluent visitors. The low remuneration forces many into a lifestyle of excessive drinking and drug use, an escape from the pressures of serving well-heeled and sometimes unreasonable customers. It’s not uncommon for a guest to demand strawberries from the south of France, an absurd request that underscores the disparity between the guests’ expectations and the reality of the workers’ lives.

Accommodation: A Battle of Its Own

The struggle extends beyond the ski slopes and into the living quarters of the staff. Many workers reside in substandard accommodations, with one seasonaire even resorting to a makeshift bed under the stairs to maximize rest. The insular social scene within these quarters fosters intense relationships that develop rapidly, with holiday romances being a common occurrence even among those with long-term partners waiting back home.

The Status Game: Ski Instructors vs. Non-skiers

The social hierarchy among the workers mirrors the societal norms outside the ski resorts. Ski instructors are held in high esteem, the embodiment of the sport’s glamour and skill. In contrast, non-skiers are relegated to a lower status, their roles often overlooked in the thrill of the slopes. Regardless of the position, however, the influence of wealth and status remains prevalent. Tales of guests offering escorts and making outrageous demands are not uncommon, highlighting the power dynamics at play.

Despite the picturesque setting and the allure of all-night parties, life for seasonaires is far from the glamour one might imagine. The reality is a daily struggle against unglamorous living conditions and financial hardship unless housing and food are provided as part of the job. The façade of ski resorts hides a harsher reality, a stark reminder that behind every glittering façade, there are stories of hard work, endurance, and survival.

0
Society Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
9 mins ago
Australia Day: A National Celebration or a Day of Contention?
January 26th, a date etched in the annals of Australia’s history, has evolved into a battleground of political discourse. Marking the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in New South Wales and the raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip in 1788, Australia Day for many is a
Australia Day: A National Celebration or a Day of Contention?
Sihle Sibisi and Zulu King Misuzulu's Relationship Sparks Controversy Amid Intimidation Claims
1 hour ago
Sihle Sibisi and Zulu King Misuzulu's Relationship Sparks Controversy Amid Intimidation Claims
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
2 hours ago
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
Kashmir University Leads Traffic Awareness Drive in Srinagar
24 mins ago
Kashmir University Leads Traffic Awareness Drive in Srinagar
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
35 mins ago
Beer Named 'Hot For Chancellor' Honors Dismissed University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor
27-Year Marriage on the Brink: Wife Cites Impotence and Infidelity
1 hour ago
27-Year Marriage on the Brink: Wife Cites Impotence and Infidelity
Latest Headlines
World News
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
2 mins
Warsaw Stands Up: Massive Anti-Government Rally Reflects Rising Discontent
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
3 mins
John Millman: The End of an Era in Tennis
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
4 mins
Pro-Palestine Protestors Demand Gaza Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
5 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
8 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
9 mins
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
10 mins
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
12 mins
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
12 mins
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app