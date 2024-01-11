Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers

In the glittering world of ski resorts, where snow-clad slopes meet the azure sky, the lives of the employees, popularly known as ‘seasonaires,’ offer a stark contrast to the glamour and opulence of their surroundings. While the resorts paint a picture of luxury and indulgence, the seasonaires endure low pay, with an average weekly wage hovering around $100, and demanding work conditions.

The Hidden Struggles of Seasonaires

Behind the allure of pristine slopes and high-end accommodations, the workers face a daily grind that often goes unnoticed by the resort’s affluent visitors. The low remuneration forces many into a lifestyle of excessive drinking and drug use, an escape from the pressures of serving well-heeled and sometimes unreasonable customers. It’s not uncommon for a guest to demand strawberries from the south of France, an absurd request that underscores the disparity between the guests’ expectations and the reality of the workers’ lives.

Accommodation: A Battle of Its Own

The struggle extends beyond the ski slopes and into the living quarters of the staff. Many workers reside in substandard accommodations, with one seasonaire even resorting to a makeshift bed under the stairs to maximize rest. The insular social scene within these quarters fosters intense relationships that develop rapidly, with holiday romances being a common occurrence even among those with long-term partners waiting back home.

The Status Game: Ski Instructors vs. Non-skiers

The social hierarchy among the workers mirrors the societal norms outside the ski resorts. Ski instructors are held in high esteem, the embodiment of the sport’s glamour and skill. In contrast, non-skiers are relegated to a lower status, their roles often overlooked in the thrill of the slopes. Regardless of the position, however, the influence of wealth and status remains prevalent. Tales of guests offering escorts and making outrageous demands are not uncommon, highlighting the power dynamics at play.

Despite the picturesque setting and the allure of all-night parties, life for seasonaires is far from the glamour one might imagine. The reality is a daily struggle against unglamorous living conditions and financial hardship unless housing and food are provided as part of the job. The façade of ski resorts hides a harsher reality, a stark reminder that behind every glittering façade, there are stories of hard work, endurance, and survival.