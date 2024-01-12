Barnstable Upholds Traditional Beach Dog-Walking Ban Following Public Input

The coastal town of Barnstable has opted to uphold the traditional May 15 to September 15 embargo on dog walking at specified saltwater bathing beaches. This decision comes in lieu of a previously proposed extension, which would have seen the ban commencing on April 1. The change in policy was initially suggested during a town manager’s hearing in October but met with substantial public resistance during an extended two-month comment period.

Public Opinion Shapes Policy

In response to overwhelming feedback, featuring 83 comments predominantly addressing the issue of dog walking, Town Manager Mark Ells announced the decision to maintain the original time frame for the ban. Approximately 61% of the comments received during the review period pertained to the hot-button issue of dog walking on Barnstable’s scenic beaches. The public’s voice resonated through the town hall, with the proposed amendment failing to gain traction.

Flexible Ban for Public Health and Safety

Despite keeping the ban period unchanged, a new condition allows officials the discretion to close off sections of the beaches. This clause serves to safeguard public health and safety, along with the protection of endangered species like the piping plovers. This flexible caveat in the regulations adds a dimension of adaptability to the policy, prioritizing safety and conservation while still catering to the town’s dog-loving populace.

Additional Changes Based on Public Feedback

Other proposed amendments concerning kennels, the handling of multiple dogs, and alterations to the town’s dog licensing dates and fees also met with significant public input. The impact of public opinion on these topics is a testament to the town’s commitment to inclusive decision-making and transparency. The latest draft of the proposed regulations is available for review and further updates on the town manager and Marine and Environmental Affairs webpages, ensuring that Barnstable’s residents stay informed and engaged.