Barnsley's Nighttime Economy Shines with Fifth Consecutive Purple Flag Award

In the heart of South Yorkshire, the town of Barnsley stands as a beacon of safety and vibrancy, having been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag status for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year. This recognition, bestowed by the Association of Town and City Management, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various organizations and individuals who have tirelessly worked towards ensuring a secure and inviting environment for both residents and visitors during the evening hours.

Advertisment

A Nighttime Economy That Thrives

Barnsley's nighttime economy has seen a significant surge in footfall, with a remarkable 22% increase attributed to the development and hosting of events in the town center. This growth is not only a reflection of the steadfast commitment of local businesses, such as bars, restaurants, and venues, but also serves as a testament to the collective buy-in for the Purple Flag initiative.

The success of Barnsley's nighttime economy is rooted in the collaborative efforts of numerous organizations and individuals. Night-Time Economy staff, taxi and marshal services, and night angels work in tandem to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the town center.

Advertisment

Safety Initiatives: The Backbone of Barnsley's Success

Central to Barnsley's achievement is the annual training provided to Night-Time Economy staff, taxi and marshal services, and the 'Ask for Angela' safety initiative. This program, designed to help those feeling unsafe or vulnerable in licensed premises, has played a crucial role in fostering a secure environment.

The development of Barnsley's Violence Against Women and Girls agenda has also been instrumental in the town's success. This initiative has been a cornerstone in the collaborative efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all who frequent the town center during the evening hours.

Advertisment

A Robust Network of Committed Partners

The partnership behind Barnsley's Purple Flag status is a robust network of organizations and individuals, each playing a vital role in the town's nighttime economy. This includes Doyle Security, South Yorkshire Police, Barnsley Council licensing, the Violence Reduction Unit, Barnsley Hospital, Trading Standards, the Safer Neighbourhood Service, Street Pastors, Barnsley Recovery Steps, and licensed premises and staff.

The consistent achievement of the Purple Flag award is a testament to the collective commitment and efforts made by these partners to create a secure and inviting environment for residents and visitors alike.

As the sun sets on another day in Barnsley, the town center comes alive with the promise of an enjoyable and safe evening. The Purple Flag, fluttering proudly above the town, serves as a reminder of the collective efforts made to ensure that Barnsley's nighttime economy continues to thrive, offering a vibrant and secure space for all to enjoy.