Bangladesh Inaugurates First Mosque Dedicated to Transgender Community in Mymensingh

Kicked out of traditional worship spaces, Bangladesh's transgender hijra community now celebrates the opening of a groundbreaking mosque in Mymensingh, promising an inclusive space for spiritual practice. This initiative, emerging amidst a backdrop of legal advancements yet persistent societal prejudice, marks a significant step towards tolerance and acceptance in the Muslim-majority country. Highlighted by community leader Joyita Tonu's vow for open worship, this development reflects both a triumph over discrimination and a continued struggle for equality.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers: A Safe Haven for Worship

The Dakshin Char Kalibari mosque represents more than just a physical structure; it is a beacon of hope for the hijra community, historically marginalized and often shunned from religious spaces. The mosque, a modest tin-clad shed, was constructed on government-donated land after local hijras faced expulsion from an established congregation. Its opening during Ramadan, a period of heightened spiritual reflection, underscores the mosque's significance as a communal hub and a symbol of hijra resilience. Sonia, a 42-year-old hijra who faced exclusion from mosques after coming out, shares her renewed sense of belonging and the end of a long-standing stigma attached to their community's presence in religious spaces.

Legal Progress Amidst Social Stigma

Advertisment

Despite Bangladesh's legal recognition of hijras as a third gender since 2013 and the election of transgender individuals to political offices, the community continues to grapple with deep-rooted societal biases. Lack of property and marriage rights, employment discrimination, and higher rates of violence and poverty illustrate the ongoing challenges. The mosque's establishment, however, offers a counter-narrative to the hostility from conservative factions and showcases the hijra community's agency in reclaiming their religious and social identity.

Community and Acceptance

The mosque not only serves as a place of worship but also houses a graveyard, addressing past instances where hijras were denied burial rights. Imam Abdul Motaleb's message of inclusivity resonates with the core Islamic teaching of universal brotherhood, challenging prevailing prejudices and inviting broader community engagement. The positive experiences of locals like Tofazzal Hossain, who have embraced the hijra community through shared worship, reflect a gradual transformation in public perception. The mosque's success and plans for expansion signify a hopeful trajectory towards greater acceptance and dignity for hijras in Bangladesh.

As the Dakshin Char Kalibari mosque for the Third Gender stands as a testament to progress and perseverance, it not only addresses the immediate needs of the hijra community but also paves the way for a more inclusive society. By transcending traditional barriers to worship, this initiative embodies a broader struggle for acceptance, equality, and the dignity of every individual, regardless of gender identity. It marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's social fabric, offering a model of inclusivity for communities worldwide.