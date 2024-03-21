Baltimore's $1 Billion Therapeutic Jail to Address Health Care Lawsuit, Faces Criticism

Baltimore is set to witness the construction of a groundbreaking facility, the Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center, aiming to blend jail with hospital and mental health services for its pretrial jail population. This initiative comes nearly nine years after the closure of the Baltimore City Detention Center by former Gov. Larry Hogan, marking a significant shift in addressing the needs of individuals facing criminal charges, with a focus on mental health and substance use treatment. However, the project's staggering $1 billion cost and its potential effectiveness have sparked debate.

Ambitious Plans Amid Financial Concerns

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is spearheading the development of the Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center, which is projected to span over five years, concluding in 2029. With initial cost estimates exceeded by $443 million due to supply chain issues and inflation, the project is now dubbed the most expensive state-run initiative in Maryland's history. The facility aims to house 854 beds, a significant reduction from the planned 1,462, prompted by escalating costs and aims to alleviate the city's jail system, currently operating at near capacity.

Legal and Operational Challenges

The project's inception is partly in response to a 2016 settlement from a longstanding lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of healthcare in Baltimore jails. Despite the settlement, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services has struggled to fully comply with its provisions. Critics argue that the issues plaguing Baltimore's jail system, including inadequate medical and mental healthcare, stem less from the physical infrastructure and more from the complexities of managing a healthcare system within a correctional facility. David Fathi, director of the ACLU's National Prison Project, has labeled the jail system a 'train wreck of dysfunction,' emphasizing that a new building alone may not resolve the deeply rooted issues.

Future Prospects and Legislative Scrutiny

The proposed facility's design, championed by the engineering firm STV, promises a 'humane approach to detention center design,' focusing on therapeutic communities within its housing units. Despite these progressive intentions, the project faces scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about its surging costs and the state's capacity to staff the facility adequately, given current staffing shortages and controversies surrounding its private medical provider. As the General Assembly reviews the statewide construction budget, the balance between innovation in correctional facilities and fiscal responsibility remains a central point of contention.

As Baltimore prepares for the construction of this ambitious treatment center, questions linger regarding the project's ability to fundamentally transform the care and treatment of individuals within the criminal justice system. The Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center represents a significant financial investment and a bold attempt to rethink incarceration through a therapeutic lens. Whether this approach will lead to meaningful improvement in the conditions and outcomes for incarcerated individuals remains to be seen, setting a precedent for similar initiatives nationwide.