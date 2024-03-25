Baltimore Couple Settles Racial Bias Lawsuit, Secures Appraisal Reform with loanDepot

In a landmark settlement, Nathan Connolly and the estate of Shani Mott, a Black couple from Baltimore, reached an agreement with their mortgage lender loanDepot over claims of racial discrimination in the appraisal of their home. The lawsuit, which spotlighted the issue of racially biased appraisals, concluded with the couple receiving an undisclosed sum and the implementation of policy changes aimed at preventing future discrimination.

Case Background and Public Response

The controversy began when Dr. Connolly and Dr. Mott, both esteemed faculty members at Johns Hopkins University, had their home appraised by Shane Lanham, a white appraiser, at a value significantly lower than expected. Suspecting racial bias, the couple arranged for a second appraisal with a white colleague posing as the homeowner, which resulted in a valuation nearly $300,000 higher. This stark disparity led to the couple's story being featured in The New York Times, igniting widespread public and legislative interest. The Justice Department expressed its concern by filing a statement of interest, and Representative Maxine Waters announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at eliminating racial bias in home appraisals.

Settlement and Policy Changes

Under the settlement, loanDepot has committed to several policy changes, most notably the provision of a second appraisal in instances where bias or discrimination is suspected. Despite loanDepot's denial of any wrongdoing, this agreement marks a significant step forward in the fight against racial discrimination in the housing market. The settlement does not resolve the couple's claims against the appraiser, Mr. Lanham, who has also denied the allegations and filed a countersuit for defamation.

Implications for the Future

This case not only highlights the ongoing issue of racial bias in the appraisal industry but also sets a precedent for how mortgage lenders and appraisal companies can be held accountable for discriminatory practices. The settlement with loanDepot could serve as a model for other financial institutions, encouraging them to adopt more equitable policies. As discussions continue in Congress and among advocacy groups, the resolution of this case may well be a catalyst for broader reforms in the real estate appraisal sector, potentially ushering in an era of greater fairness and transparency.