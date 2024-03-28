AP Investigation Uncovers Over 1,000 Deaths Due to Non-lethal Police Force in a Decade

An extensive investigation by The Associated Press, in partnership with the Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism and FRONTLINE PBS, has unveiled a startling figure: over a decade, more than 1,000 individuals in the United States have died following encounters with police where non-lethal means of force were employed. This inquiry, aimed at shedding light on the darker corners of policing practices, underscores the severe outcomes of what are meant to be non-deadly interactions.

Uncovering the Truth

The investigation spanned three years of meticulous research, including the filing of thousands of public records requests. It revealed that, from 2014 to 2024, a total of 1,036 fatalities occurred under circumstances where police used force intended to subdue but not kill. These incidents excluded fatal shootings and deaths resulting from car chases initiated by law enforcement. The research also highlighted a disturbing pattern: Black Americans disproportionately bore the brunt of these fatal encounters. Furthermore, the investigation found significant gaps in federal data, with only a third of these cases being accurately captured in public mortality databases.

Patterns and Practices

The analysis delved into the types of force used, identifying commonalities such as the use of Tasers, physical restraint, and chemical irritants. It also scrutinized the circumstances leading up to these fatal encounters, revealing a repeated disregard for best safety practices among officers. Notably, the prone restraint technique—known for its potential to cause breathing difficulties—was a common factor in many of the deaths. The investigation's findings underscore the urgent need for improved training and accountability measures within law enforcement agencies to prevent future tragedies.

Implications and Reflections

This groundbreaking work not only brings to light the sheer scale of fatalities arising from non-lethal police force but also challenges the narrative that these methods are inherently safe. It calls for a reevaluation of policing tactics and greater transparency in the reporting and investigation of such incidents. As society grapples with these findings, the hope is that this investigation will spur systemic changes, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of background, can feel protected and served by those sworn to do so.