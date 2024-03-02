Alpha Kappa Alpha Hosts 90th Central Regional Conference in Chicago, Boosts Local Economy

Chicago welcomes Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for its 90th Central Regional Conference at McCormick Place from Feb. 29 to March 4, expecting to generate $4 million in local economic activity. Nearly 4,000 members will explore the theme 'Soaring in the Chi: Culture. Opulence. Excellence.' through workshops and community events aimed at enhancing the organization's legacy of service and sisterhood.

Advertisment

Empowering Community and Economy

Alpha Kappa Alpha's significant presence in Chicago is not just a reunion of its members but a boon for the local economy. Hosting the conference at McCormick Place, the nation's largest convention center, underscores the event's grand scale and its potential economic impact on the city. The anticipated $4 million influx will benefit various local businesses and services, underlining the sorority's commitment to fostering economic growth within the African American community.

Celebrating Service and Sisterhood

Advertisment

The conference's rich agenda includes a career and community fair in partnership with the Chicago Urban League, a blood drive, and food collection drives to address childhood hunger, among other initiatives. These events reflect the sorority's foundational pillars of service and excellence, allowing members to contribute positively to the host city while engaging in meaningful sisterhood and professional development activities.

Legacy of the First Black Sorority

Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha holds the distinction of being the first Black sorority in the United States. Its Central Regional Conference in Chicago is more than an annual gathering; it is a celebration of over a century of leadership, cultural heritage, and community service. This event not only honors the sorority's historic roots but also its ongoing mission to uplift and empower African American women and their communities.