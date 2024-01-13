en English
Human Rights

Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State’s Shortcomings in Addressing GBV

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Alberta Wambua Sheds Light on State's Shortcomings in Addressing GBV

Alberta Wambua, a figure at the forefront of addressing the issue of gender-based violence (GBV), has underscored a critical concern regarding the scarcity of state-run shelters for GBV victims in her region. In an unsettling revelation, Wambua pointed out that, out of approximately 62 shelters available, a vast majority are privately managed, leaving only one shelter under the jurisdiction of the county government.

The Dire Need for State Support

In a society where GBV victims are often left to fend for themselves against systemic abuse and social stigma, the role of government becomes paramount in providing safe havens. However, the stark reality of only one state-run shelter in the entire region resonates with a chilling echo of neglect and inadequacy. Wambua’s revelation during what appears to be a discussion or interview on a program dubbed CitizenWeekend with VickyRubadiri, paints a grim portrait of the state’s response to GBV.

GBV: A Persistent Global Issue

While the spotlight is on Wambua’s region, the issue of GBV is not confined to geographical boundaries. The U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) has recently announced an open competition for organizations to propose projects combating gender discrimination in Mauritania. DRL envisions a future where Mauritanian women can experience better protection via legal reforms and enhanced access to services that mitigate the effects of GBV.

Call to Action: More than Just Shelters

While the need for more state-run shelters is evident, the solution to GBV is multifaceted. Beyond shelters, there is a pressing need for comprehensive legal reforms, awareness campaigns, and most importantly, a societal shift in attitudes towards victims. It is a shared responsibility where governments, civil society, and individuals must come together to ensure a safer world for women.

Human Rights Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

