Society

Aging Gracefully: A Pictorial Chronicle of Life Over 60

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
As the world’s population rapidly gravitates towards old age, with projections indicating that by 2030, one in six individuals will be above 60, photographers Ed Kashi, Ilvy Njiokiktjien, and Sara Terry of VII agency are capturing the essence of this demographic transition. Their multi-year visual storytelling initiative aims to chronicle the lives of individuals over 60, offering a vivid glimpse into the beauty, challenges, and diversity of an aging population.

Unmasking the Faces of Age

The first storytelling chapter unfolds through compelling photo essays of 72-year-olds from various walks of life. These stories document their unique experiences and attitudes towards aging, presenting a spectrum of perspectives. From Rosemary, a cheerleader living life to its fullest in a retirement community, to Makanga, a Ugandan man who finds solace in the tunes of his radio, these narratives are as diverse as they are revelatory.

Other subjects include Einar, a widower who has found a serene existence on a houseboat in the Netherlands, and Nancy, who is waging a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer. Itto, a Moroccan craftswoman, leads a cooperative, showcasing the potential for growth and entrepreneurship at any age. From Nikos, a Greek former seafarer, to John, a retired sailor in New Jersey, the tales of maritime life and its aftermath are told with a distinctive flair.

Adding to this rich tapestry of stories are Beatriz, a Brazilian psychoanalyst and NGO founder, and Chen, a retired Taiwanese history teacher. Their stories reflect the myriad ways that individuals continue to contribute to their communities and pursue their passions well into their seventh decade of life.

Embracing Aging: A Global Response

Amidst the rising global aging population, responses vary. In China, one of the fastest aging countries, a survey about population changes and labor force now includes questions for individuals over 60, signaling a growing interest in understanding the needs and capabilities of this demographic. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the fertility rate continues to plummet, indicating a further surge in the elderly population.

Addressing this shift, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phnom Kleechaya at Chulalongkorn University is focusing on enabling the elderly to navigate the digital society. His award-winning research emphasizes the need to change perspectives, acknowledging the opportunities technology offers. The approach includes educating the elderly, creating accessible digital platforms, and fostering understanding and collaboration among them.

Aging and Society: The Road Ahead

As countries like Bangladesh anticipate a significant increase in their elderly population, the focus is on creating effective support systems. Measures such as the Maintenance of Parents Act aim to ensure income-earning sons contribute to their parents’ upkeep. While there are gaps in implementation, such initiatives signal a move towards recognizing and addressing the needs, rights, and potential of the aging population.

The VII agency’s project, capturing the diverse experiences of individuals over 60, is a timely and poignant reminder of the shifting global demographic. The narratives reflect not just the challenges and complexities of aging, but also the potential for continued growth, resilience, and contribution to society.

Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

