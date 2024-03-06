Advocacy Groups Demand Quebec to Revise Shelter Project Evaluation Criteria for Enhanced Support

Advocacy organizations have recently spotlighted a pressing issue in Quebec, where the process for evaluating shelter construction projects is under scrutiny for using criteria akin to those for social housing, sparking a call for reform. Maud Pontel, the director of Alliance MH2, alongside other group representatives, has voiced concerns over the inadequacy of current evaluation methods by the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), emphasizing the unique needs of shelters that differ significantly from standard residential housing.

Identifying the Crux of the Problem

The critique centers on the SHQ's approach to evaluating shelter projects, which, according to Pontel, fails to account for the specialized facilities these establishments require. Shelters need various specific installations like intervention rooms, worker offices, community spaces for group activities, and child care facilities, all of which contribute to the overall construction cost and are essential for the shelter's operation. These requirements, however, are categorized as non-residential, leading to a disparity in cost assessment and, consequently, project approval delays.

Impact on Shelter Projects

This evaluation framework has already had tangible repercussions, stalling the development of several shelter projects across Quebec, including locations in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Montreal, Quebec City, and Thetford Mines. These stalled projects highlight the urgent need for a revised evaluation mechanism that recognizes the specific needs and functions of shelters, ensuring these critical services are not hindered by bureaucratic processes.

Call for Action and Reform

The advocacy groups are not just critiquing the current system but are also proposing a solution. They urge the province to expedite the revision of the evaluation criteria specifically for shelters, particularly in light of the increased demand for these services amid the pandemic and the wave of feminicides in 2021. The groups recall the provincial government's mobilization during these crises and are seeking a similar urgency in addressing this systemic issue, with hopes for a finalized reform by 2024.

As this issue unfolds, it's clear that the resolution requires not only a change in policy but also a deeper understanding and acknowledgment of the essential role that shelters play in community support and safety. The advocacy groups' push for reform is a crucial step towards ensuring that shelters in Quebec can meet the needs of those they serve without being impeded by outdated evaluation criteria. The call for action serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in providing adequate support and resources for some of society's most vulnerable members.