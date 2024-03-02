AdventHealth Daytona Beach Partners with African American Entrepreneurs Association to Empower Local Business

In an inspiring collaboration aimed at uplifting the local community, AdventHealth Daytona Beach has joined forces with the African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA), marking a significant step towards supporting African American entrepreneurship and innovation. This partnership, announced in February, brings together two pivotal organizations in a mutual commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the business arena.

Empowering Entrepreneurship

The AAEA, under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Leslie Giscombe, has been a beacon of hope and a source of empowerment for African American and minority business owners. Through a comprehensive suite of services including training, access to capital, professional networking, counseling, and more, the association has made considerable strides in connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need for success. This new partnership with AdventHealth Daytona Beach, as highlighted by David Weis, President and CEO of AdventHealth East Volusia market and Daytona Beach, is a testament to the shared values and objectives of both organizations. The funding provided by AdventHealth will specifically support the MLK Barrier Breaker Series "The Nine" initiative, Annual Black History Month, and the Mind Your Business Mental Health Program initiative.

Breaking Barriers and Fostering Inclusion

The collaboration goes beyond financial assistance; it symbolizes a united front against the challenges faced by underserved communities in the business sector. By pooling their resources and expertise, AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the AAEA are setting new benchmarks for how community partnerships can work towards breaking barriers, defying stereotypes, and paving the way for future generations. This initiative not only aims to empower entrepreneurs but also to inspire other organizations to invest in the mission of creating a more inclusive and equitable business landscape.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Entrepreneurship

As this partnership unfolds, the potential impact on the local community and beyond is immense. The AAEA's dedication to economic development through entrepreneurship within the African American community, coupled with the support from AdventHealth Daytona Beach, promises to usher in a new era of innovation, collaboration, and growth. This initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the strength found in unity and the significant strides that can be made when organizations come together for a common cause. The future looks bright for African American entrepreneurs, with this partnership paving the way for greater opportunities, success stories, and a stronger, more inclusive community.

For more information on the African American Entrepreneurs Association and its programs, or to learn how you can support their mission, visit www.aaeassociation.org or call the AAEA office at (386) 234-2014.