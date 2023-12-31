Actress Lily Gladstone on Decolonizing Gender: An Indigenous Perspective

In a profound reflection on Indigenous perspectives on gender, actress Lily Gladstone, of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage, has shed light on her preference for using ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns, a choice deeply rooted in her cultural upbringing. The 37-year-old actress, raised on the Blackfeet reservation in Montana, delves into the nuances of gender representation in Indigenous communities, recalling instances of misgendering Native boys with long hair.

Language and Gender in Indigenous Cultures

Gladstone points out that most Indigenous languages, including Blackfeet, eschew gendered pronouns, resorting instead to a universal ‘they’ or implying gender through names, which don’t strictly adhere to binary norms. A testament to this is her own grandfather, who was given a name typically associated with women, an indication of the cultural fluidity inherent in Indigenous gender roles.

A Personal Stand Against Colonized Gender

For Gladstone, the use of non-binary pronouns is not just a personal preference, but a stand against the colonization of gender. She emphasizes that gender roles within her community are distinct and not confined to Western binary norms. Her adoption of ‘they’ alongside ‘she’ is an acknowledgment of this distinctiveness and a pushback against the imposed binary.

The Interface of Gender with Profession and Ceremony

Gladstone extends her conversation on gender to her profession and cultural ceremonies. She expresses ambivalence about gendered awards categories in acting, appreciating the historical need to prevent the erasure of women actors but questioning the consistency of using gender-specific titles like ‘actress’ when similar terms are not used for other roles in the industry. She also shares her experiences with gendered spaces in ceremonies, an aspect of her culture that she navigates with respect and understanding.

In this exploration of gender through the lens of Indigenous culture, Lily Gladstone offers a unique perspective that challenges the normative understanding of gender roles, presenting a case for the inclusion and recognition of non-binary identities.