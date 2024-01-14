en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Actor Olarotimi Fakunle on Fatherhood: An Intimate Look into His Family Life

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Actor Olarotimi Fakunle on Fatherhood: An Intimate Look into His Family Life

Actor Olarotimi Fakunle recently opened up in an interview about his personal journey into fatherhood and the societal pressures surrounding family life. Fakunle, known for his on-screen prowess, revealed a tender side to him, as he discussed the profound impact of becoming a father and the responsibilities that accompany the role.

Embodying Fatherhood

Fakunle sees fatherhood as more than just a biological connection; for him, it signifies being a protector, guide, and a positive role model. He stressed the importance of fathers being emotionally available and engaged in domestic responsibilities, irrespective of their professional commitments. This perspective of his shines a light on the changing dynamics of modern parenting, where traditional roles are being reevaluated.

Family Life and Societal Pressures

While Fakunle himself did not feel undue societal pressure to marry or start a family, he acknowledged that such expectations are prevalent. Having tied the knot in 2018, he shared his belief that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to marriage and family. He advises individuals to ensure they are financially and emotionally ready before embarking on the journey of starting a family.

The Joy and Challenges of Fatherhood

Recalling the birth of his first child, Fakunle spoke of the overwhelming joy and a newfound sense of responsibility that came with parenthood. He dismissed gender preferences, emphasizing the importance of a child’s health and happiness above all else. However, fatherhood also brings its own set of challenges. For Fakunle, finding the right balance between personal life and family commitments has been a constant learning curve.

Despite the challenges, Fakunle remains hopeful that one of his children might follow in his acting footsteps. Father to two daughters and a son, he continues to grow in his role as a father, offering an evolving perspective on contemporary fatherhood.

0
Society
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
24 seconds ago
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
Births, memorials, and remembrances form an integral part of the social fabric, offering intimate glimpses into the ebb and flow of life. On January 14, 2024, a new chapter began in this chronicle with the birth of Oliver, son to Laranee Scerri and Nicolo, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, marking a joyous
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Potential Catalyst for Monarchical Change
1 hour ago
Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Potential Catalyst for Monarchical Change
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
1 hour ago
Navigating the Challenges in New Education Systems: A Call for Strategic Planning
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
29 mins ago
Marie Curie Hospice's Men's Shed: A Haven for Support, Solace, and Shared Stories
Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey
33 mins ago
Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
1 hour ago
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
Latest Headlines
World News
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
30 seconds
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
35 seconds
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
5 mins
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
5 mins
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
6 mins
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
7 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
7 mins
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
12 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app