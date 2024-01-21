85% of Women Wish to Leave Marriages: Nollywood Actress Jaiye Kuti Shares Insights

In a candid revelation, Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has brought a significant issue to light - a staggering 85% of women wish to abandon their marital relationships. During a recent interview, Kuti laid bare the issues women face within their marriages, primarily pointing towards cultural disparities as a key contributing factor.

A Personal Encounter

Speaking from a personal standpoint, Kuti disclosed that she herself had attempted to exit her marriage thrice but opted to stay each time. She articulated that the post-marriage phase often unveils facets of one's partner that were camouflaged during the courtship period, leading to unforeseen challenges within the marriage.

The Changing Dynamics of Marriage

Kuti emphasized the metamorphosis of relationship dynamics over time, particularly after the arrival of children or in the case of second marriages. Men, according to her, initially exhibit a caring and attentive disposition towards their partners. However, as the relationship matures, this dynamic often witnesses a shift, leading to marital discord.

Ego and Infidelity - The Bane of Marriages

The Nollywood actress also touched upon the issue of male ego and infidelity. She highlighted that these factors tend to exacerbate the problems in a marriage. Kuti's comments offer a glimpse into the rampant problem of marital dissatisfaction amongst women, suggesting a dire need for enhanced understanding and adaptability when navigating cultural differences in marriage.