68th Annual Longford Association Dinner: A Night of Celebration and Community

The 68th iteration of the Longford Association London dinner and dance event was a grand spectacle, held at the Clayton Hotel Chiswick in West London on February 3, 2024. This annual event was marked by a remarkable turnout of over 200 attendees, with a significant number of guests making their way from Longford and Dublin to join the celebrations.

Notable Attendees and Special Guests

The guest list boasted of several notable figures, including the Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Bishop Paul Connell, and Joe Flaherty TD, who represents Longford-Westmeath. The event also saw the presence of the Chairperson of Longford GAA, Albert Cooney, the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Colm Murray, and Longford County Council's Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon. Adding to the Irish representation, Sean Connolly attended the event, representing the Embassy of Ireland.

Entertainment and Celebrations

The night was filled with joyous celebrations, with the entertainment being provided by none other than Declan Nerney and his band. A native of Longford, Nerney ensured that the guests were thoroughly entertained, with music and dance carrying on into the early hours of the morning.

Memorable Moments Captured

Renowned photographer and Longford town native, Malcolm McNally, was present to capture the memorable moments of the evening. A gallery of exceptional photographs from the event was curated, with attendees encouraged to share and tag their friends in these captured moments, making the night an unforgettable one.