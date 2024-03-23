27th AFUWI Gala in NYC to Celebrate Caribbean Leaders, Boost Scholarships for Students

The countdown is on to the 27th annual American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) fundraising gala, set for Thursday, April 18th, from 6:30 p.m. at the classy 583 Park Avenue venue in New York City. This year's gala, presented under the theme, "The Legacy Continues," will build upon the history of providing hundreds of scholarships over the past decade. These scholarships have opened doors for Caribbean students from underprivileged backgrounds, allowing them to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Significant Contributions and Distinguished Honorees

"The AFUWI annual gala awards have been a significant funding source for the scholarship program, giving us the finances urgently needed to assist with tuition expenses for many young, talented, and ambitious Caribbean nationals who would not be able to fulfill their aspirations of a college education because of their dire financial circumstances," said Ann-Marie Grant, executive director of the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies, (AFUWI). "We are so thankful to all our donors who, by contributing to this endeavor, help to create their own impactful legacy." This Year's Distinguished Honorees Include notable figures such as His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Mr. Don Christian, Mr. Anthony Mark Desnoes Hart, Attorney Darren Skinner, Ms. Michele Chow-Tai, and Rev. Patrick Perrin, all of whom have made significant contributions in their respective fields and communities.

Empowering the Next Generation

Each ticket, table, sponsorship, or donation helps to fund education in the Caribbean and create the next generation of leaders in a region that struggles with a lack of access to capital. This initiative not only benefits the students but also contributes to the development and prosperity of Caribbean societies by empowering educated, skilled professionals who can lead positive change.

About AFUWI

The American Foundation for The University of The West Indies, (AFUWI), a US-based non-profit, seeks to transform the lives of exceptionally talented young women and men who are in dire financial circumstances by providing access to higher education so they can break the cycle of generational poverty and make an economic impact in their local communities and throughout the Caribbean region. During the past 10+ years alone, AFUWI has provided approximately 600 tuition scholarships to students across the Caribbean region, donated $7.5M in goods, and brokered multiple relationships with other tier-one institutions. All contributions – cash or in-kind – are tax-deductible to the full extent of state and federal laws. Donate to support education today at afuwi.org.

As the gala approaches, the excitement builds not only for the celebration of Caribbean excellence but also for the continued support and expansion of educational opportunities for Caribbean youth. The legacy of the AFUWI Gala continues to inspire hope, foster development, and transform lives, one scholarship at a time.