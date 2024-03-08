Zimbabwe Report Unveils Gender Disparity in Unpaid Care Work, Calls for Equality

A recent study in Zimbabwe has unveiled a significant gender gap in unpaid care work, revealing that women predominantly bear the brunt of these tasks over their male counterparts. Commissioned by the Southern Africa Aids Dissemination Service (Safaids) and Sonke Gender Justice with support from GIZ, working alongside the Women Affairs ministry, UNAids, and UN Women Zimbabwe, the findings aim to foster awareness and drive change towards gender equality in care responsibilities.

The Gendered Burden of Care

The Zimbabwe State of Father's Report, set to launch on International Families Day, May 15, 2024, highlights the disproportionate amount of unpaid care work shouldered by women within homes and communities. According to Tafadzwa Hove from Anokha Consulting Firm, which conducted the research, the disparity is most evident in domestic settings where women are primarily responsible for child care, meal preparation, and house cleaning, while men's involvement is notably lesser, often limited to tasks like fetching firewood and water. A striking 44% to 56% of men reportedly have never engaged in these care-related activities, stepping in only under circumstances such as a spouse's illness or absence due to external commitments.

Implications on Society and Gender-Based Violence

The study also sheds light on the broader societal impacts of this care gap, including contributions to gender-based violence and the perpetuation of patriarchal norms. Clemio Magwenga, a programmes assistant at Safaids Zimbabwe, emphasized the connection between unpaid care work and intimate partner violence, a significant issue that often goes unrecognized. The findings aim to initiate a dialogue on creating equitable opportunities for both genders by advocating for shared responsibilities in domestic labor, thus fostering an environment of gender equality.

Towards Gender Equality in Unpaid Care Work

The report not only documents the current state of gender disparities in unpaid care work but also serves as a call to action for educating young boys and men on the importance of shared care responsibilities. By highlighting the need for a division of labor at home that transcends traditional gender roles, it seeks to lay the groundwork for future recommendations that promote gender equality. The hope is that, through increased awareness and targeted educational efforts, societal norms can evolve to support a more equitable division of unpaid care work, thereby advancing gender equality.

The unveiling of the Zimbabwe State of Father's Report is a critical step towards acknowledging and addressing the significant gender disparities in unpaid care work. By illuminating the unequal distribution of domestic and community care responsibilities, it calls on individuals and institutions alike to rethink and reform traditional gender roles. As the report's findings ripple through societal consciousness, the potential for meaningful change in the recognition and valuation of unpaid care work looms on the horizon, promising strides towards a more equitable future for all genders.