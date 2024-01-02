en English
Social Issues

Zara’s New Collection Draws from Australian ‘Bogan Culture,’ Sparks Online Buzz

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Zara’s New Collection Draws from Australian ‘Bogan Culture,’ Sparks Online Buzz

Spanish fast fashion giant, Zara, has stirred up the internet with its latest women’s clothing line. The collection, inspired by Australian ‘bogan culture,’ has left TikTok users, particularly Australians, both amused and bewildered. The line features items such as a Ford Mustang Cropped T-shirt and matching Colour Block Jogger Trousers, drawing from a lifestyle and taste typically associated with a subset of the Australian population.

Zara’s Unexpected Inspiration

The unlikely inspiration became a hot topic on TikTok after a post by Georgia Hampson, an Australian based in London, went viral. Hampson had come across the collection in a Zara store and shared her surprise at finding such culturally specific and seemingly off-brand items. Her video, showcasing the ‘bogan’-inspired clothing, has been viewed over 120,000 times, sparking a lively discussion about the assimilation of ‘bogan’ elements into mainstream fashion.

Aussie Reactions and Comparisons

Commenters have compared the clothing to what might be worn at the Bathurst 1000, a famous car racing event, and to typical attire of older Australian males. Despite its popularity online, the collection is not available in Zara stores in Australia, adding to the intrigue and confusion.

From ‘Dad’ Style to High Fashion

This trend of incorporating traditionally non-fashionable items into popular culture is not isolated. It follows a pattern where ‘dad’ style clothing items, such as croc shoes, New Balance sneakers, and Oakley sunglasses, have gained popularity among younger generations. The ‘bogan’ collection from Zara seems to be another addition to this trend.

A related viral moment on TikTok featured a Singaporean tourist who expressed his fondness for the high-visibility work shirts commonly worn by Australian tradesmen, a style he discovered during a visit to Australia. This shows a growing fascination with styles that were once considered mundane or even out of fashion. Whether this fascination will translate into continued popularity of such styles remains to be seen.

Social Issues
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

