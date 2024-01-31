In a resolute move against hate speech, YouTube has suspended the account of the late Nigerian preacher, Temitope Balogun Joshua, more commonly known as TB Joshua, under allegations of abusive content. The digital crackdown occurred on January 29, following the identification of at least 50 videos linked to the late cleric's account that were flagged as 'abusive.'

Unraveling the Web of Abuse

An extensive analysis led to the identification of these videos on TB Joshua's YouTube account. The content in question reportedly showcased individuals with mental health issues in chains, while also disseminating medical misinformation. Furthermore, these videos were found to contain targeted attacks on women who accused TB Joshua of sexual abuse. TB Joshua, who passed away in 2021, had been a contentious figure, with several former followers challenging his claims of miraculous healing.

Breaking the Silence

The revelation of this disturbing content was brought to light by openDemocracy, an independent global media platform. The group's report detailed the various abuses that were being perpetuated through the late preacher's YouTube channel. These videos were tied to TB Joshua's purported 'healing' services, where he claimed to cure individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

Platform Response

In response to the concerning findings, YouTube took decisive action, suspending TB Joshua's account for violating its hate speech policies. This move underlines the video-sharing platform's ongoing commitment to enforcing its community guidelines against hate speech and abusive content. The account had garnered over 500,000 subscribers before its suspension, reflecting the broad reach of the late televangelist's influence.