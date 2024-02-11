Youths Rally for Chastity: Reclaiming Morality in Lagos

In a world where the values of yesteryears seem to be fading, a beacon of hope emerges from the bustling city of Lagos. The Centre for Defence of Morality (CDM), an NGO, has rallied over 2000 youths in a remarkable demonstration of commitment to sexual purity and abstinence from moral decadence. This annual 'Chastity Parade' Programme, now in its 12th year, is aimed at reshaping the narrative around February 14th, from Valentine's Day to Chastity Day.

A March of Hope

Every year, approximately 5000 teenagers and youths gather in Lagos, Aba, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, united by a shared resolve to remain chaste. The sight is both awe-inspiring and humbling, as these young individuals choose to stand against the tide of societal norms that often glorify promiscuity.

The CDM's initiative has reportedly contributed significantly to reducing teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, and sexually transmitted diseases. It's a testament to the power of collective action and the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian youth.

Partners in Purpose

The CDM works hand-in-hand with various religious organizations, corporations, and academic institutions to spread the message of morality. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of unity in achieving a common goal.

"It's not just about preaching abstinence," says Dr. Adeolu Owotomo, the CDM's Executive Director. "It's about empowering our youths with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their bodies and relationships."

A Call to Faithfulness

At the heart of this movement is the teachings of Proverbs 1-9, which emphasize that a sexually pure life is a call to God's faithfulness and mercy. As Lamentations 3:22-24 reminds us, "His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."

This event serves as a guide for young men and women, helping them navigate the complexities of relationships and friendships. It's about making wise choices, understanding consequences, and embracing a life of purpose and dignity.

As the youths march through the streets of Lagos, their voices echo with conviction, their hearts beat with determination, and their spirits soar with hope. They are not just marching for themselves, but for generations to come.

In a world that often seems to have lost its way, these young Nigerians are reclaiming their future, one step at a time.

Their journey is a testament to the enduring power of faith, the strength of community, and the unwavering belief in a brighter tomorrow.

And so, on this Chastity Day, we stand in awe of their courage and renew our commitment to supporting them in their quest for a better world.

For in their march, we see a glimmer of hope, a promise of change, and a reminder that the fight for morality is not yet lost.