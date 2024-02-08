Xylazine: The Silent Menace Infiltrating Thunder Bay's Drug Supply

In the shadows of Thunder Bay's bustling streets, a new threat looms, silently infiltrating the city's drug supply. Xylazine, a powerful veterinary sedative, is increasingly being detected in local street drugs, causing alarm among healthcare professionals and harm reduction workers.

Advertisment

A Silent Menace: Xylazine in Thunder Bay

NorWest Community Health Centres have reported a significant rise in the presence of xylazine in the substances they encounter. This trend has raised serious health concerns, as the sedative can lead to reduced pain perception, decreased consciousness, lower heart rate, and breathing issues. Kyle Arnold, a harm reduction support worker, warns of an even more insidious danger: severe infections from wounds caused by xylazine use.

These wounds, Arnold explains, can be difficult to treat, especially for individuals experiencing homelessness or living in precarious housing conditions. The shortage of rehab and detox beds in Thunder Bay has exacerbated the situation, making it even more challenging for those struggling with addiction to access the help they need.

Advertisment

A Hidden Enemy

One of the most alarming aspects of this crisis is that xylazine is often cut into other drugs without users' knowledge. Nicole Fieduna, coordinator at the city's safe injection site, emphasizes the importance of drug-checking services like Path 525 to help users identify dangerous substances.

According to Path 525's data, about 40 per cent of all the drugs tested in November and December contained substances other than what the clients thought they were buying. Health Canada's report further corroborates this trend, finding that the use of xylazine in drugs is spreading rapidly across the country, with 75 per cent of the drug samples containing xylazine coming from Ontario.

Advertisment

Harm Reduction Strategies: A Lifeline Amidst the Crisis

In response to this growing crisis, harm reduction workers like Arnold and Fieduna are advocating for increased awareness and access to resources. They recommend the use of the Lifeguard Digital Connect smartphone app, which provides alerts about tainted local drug supplies and offers resources such as CPR instructions and guidance on using Naloxone kits.

However, it's important to note that Naloxone kits, typically used for opioid overdoses, are ineffective against xylazine overdoses since it is not an opioid. This further underscores the importance of knowing the contents of drugs and how to protect oneself if choosing to use drugs.

As the sun sets on another day in Thunder Bay, the fight against the silent menace of xylazine continues. Arnold, Fieduna, and their colleagues remain steadfast in their mission to provide critical support and resources to those affected by this crisis. Their work serves as a beacon of hope amidst the chaos, a testament to the enduring resilience of the human spirit.

In the face of such daunting challenges, the people of Thunder Bay are reminded once again of the importance of community, compassion, and understanding. It is through these values that they will continue to navigate the complex landscape of addiction and harm reduction, forging a path towards a safer, healthier future for all.