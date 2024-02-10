World Premiere of 'Quiet Poems': A Powerful Song Cycle Inspired by Heartache

The 12th Annual Tucson Desert Song Festival, a vibrant celebration of diverse musical styles, will unveil 'Quiet Poems', a poignant new work by Peruvian composer Jimmy López Bellido. The world premiere, taking place between January 14 and April 9, 2024, forms part of the festival's esteemed Wesley Green Composing Project. Renowned Grammy-nominated tenor Michael Fabiano and accomplished accompanist Laurent Philippe are set to bring the piece to life.

A Union of Artistic Talents

López Bellido and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Nilo Cruz, who previously collaborated on the opera 'Bel Canto' and the oratorio 'Dreamers', reunite for this song cycle. Their partnership intertwines the worlds of music and poetry, breathing life into a powerful narrative. The duo's creative synergy transcends boundaries, resonating with audiences on a profound emotional level.

Fabiano and Philippe worked closely with López Bellido throughout the development process. Their artistic chemistry and deep understanding of the piece have resulted in a compelling interpretation of 'Quiet Poems'. The song cycle features delayed harmonies and an innovative approach to the vocal line, which enters after the piano establishes the harmony.

Inspiration Born from Heartache

The inspiration for 'Quiet Poems' stems from media images of immigrant children held in cages. López Bellido and Cruz sought to explore the concept of children in captivity, delving into the raw emotions and complexities that such a situation evokes. The piece serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost associated with political decisions and societal divisions.

In a pre-premiere discussion, Fabiano, López Bellido, and Cruz will share insights into the creative process behind 'Quiet Poems'. This rare opportunity allows listeners to gain a deeper appreciation for the artistry and intention that shaped this moving work.

A Festival of Musical Discovery

The Tucson Desert Song Festival prides itself on showcasing a rich tapestry of musical genres, from classical to contemporary. As part of this commitment, the Wesley Green Composing Project commissions new works by emerging and established composers, enabling the festival to present world premieres alongside celebrated masterpieces.

As the 12th annual festival unfolds, audiences will be treated to an array of captivating performances, thought-provoking discussions, and engaging workshops. The world premiere of 'Quiet Poems' stands as a testament to the festival's dedication to nurturing artistic talent and fostering cultural exchange.

The Tucson Desert Song Festival's world premiere of 'Quiet Poems' promises to be a pivotal moment, showcasing the immense talents of Jimmy López Bellido, Nilo Cruz, Michael Fabiano, and Laurent Philippe. Their collaboration breathes life into a powerful narrative, inspired by the heart-wrenching plight of children in captivity. As part of the esteemed Wesley Green Composing Project, this song cycle serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost associated with political decisions and societal divisions.

Through its commitment to nurturing artistic talent and fostering cultural exchange, the Tucson Desert Song Festival continues to enchant and inspire audiences. The world premiere of 'Quiet Poems' stands as a testament to the festival's dedication to presenting captivating performances and engaging discussions, inviting listeners on a transformative musical journey.