Woman Battling Sickle Cell Disease Wakes Up from Coma to Find Herself Evicted and Possessions Lost

A harrowing tale unfolds in Bristol, where a 43-year-old woman, Juliet Iswan, battling sickle cell disease, woke up from a five-week coma to find herself evicted from her temporary accommodation. The distressing turn of events transpired while she was hospitalized for a severe stroke, rendering her unaware of her worldly possessions being sold or discarded.

The Unforeseen Eviction

Juliet's life took an unexpected detour when she suffered a stroke in early 2023. As she fought for her life in the hospital, her belongings were being disposed of at her temporary home, owned by Connolly & Callaghan. Having resided there for eight years, she had entrusted her agents with knowledge of her medical condition. However, her trust was shattered upon discovering that her cherished possessions, including cash, passport, and irreplaceable family jewelry, had vanished without a trace.

The Struggle for Dignity

Following a grueling ten-month hospital stay, Juliet found herself in an unfamiliar reality. Bristol City Council, responsible for assigning accommodations during indefinite hospital stays, seemed to have overlooked her case. With no belongings to call her own, she was left to start anew in a cold house, furnished only with a hospital bed.

A Cry for Justice

As Juliet grapples with the harsh circumstances, she finds herself questioning the ethics of her discharge conditions. Despite repeated attempts, neither the council nor Connolly Callaghan have taken responsibility for her lost belongings. Amidst the chaos, Juliet's resilience shines through as she seeks justice and a semblance of normalcy.

The icy chill that now permeates Juliet Iswan's life is not just from the cold house she finds herself in, but also from the realization that her trust was betrayed. Once a vibrant woman making a home in Bristol, she now faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life from scratch, all while wrestling with the physical and emotional scars of her ordeal.

Juliet's story serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of human existence and the importance of empathy in our society. As she continues her quest for justice, her resilience stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to question, seek answers, and demand change.