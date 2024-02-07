Will Latto's 'Sunday Service' Reinforce Rap Rivalries? The Hip-Hop World Waits

The hip-hop world is on tenterhooks as Latto, a formidable force in the female rap scene, prepares to drop her new solo single, 'Sunday Service.' This highly anticipated release is Latto's first since her solo work in September 2023, and the buzz it's generating is nothing short of electric.

Advertisment

Rumor Mill in Overdrive

The forthcoming track has sparked speculation that it may serve as a lyrical broadside against fellow female MCs. The list of potential targets includes Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, and Cardi B, stirring up a frenzy of debate and anticipation within the community. A marketing tactic or a genuine rap beef? Only the release of 'Sunday Service' will reveal the truth.

Anticipating a Showdown

Advertisment

Ice Spice, seemingly undeterred by the rumors, has already fired her salvo with a diss track titled 'Think U The S*** (Fart).' The song, seen as a preemptive strike, is a response to a teaser from Latto's 'Sunday Service' music video. This provocative snippet presented an image of Ice Spice with her eyes crossed out, an unabashed display of rivalry that has fans on edge.

Unraveling the Mystery

The nature of 'Sunday Service' remains shrouded in mystery, fuelling the fires of anticipation. Will it serve as a platform for Latto to assert her dominance in the female rap scene? Or will it be a direct attack on her peers? As the release date draws closer, the hip-hop community waits with bated breath. The outcome could redefine the landscape of female rap, and as such, the stakes have never been higher.