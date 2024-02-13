Wales & West Utilities Donates £3,300 to Salvation Army Bristol Citadel: A Christmas Carol Concert for the Community

This past Christmas, Wales & West Utilities, a gas emergency and pipeline service company, extended its heartfelt support to the Salvation Army Bristol Citadel with a generous donation of £3,300. The funds, raised through a festive carol concert organized by the company's brass band, will aid the local community by assisting rough sleepers, providing for families in need, and offering hot meals via the 'Warm Spaces' initiative.

The Sounds of Christmas: A Carol Concert for a Cause

The spirit of Christmas was truly alive as the Wales & West Utilities brass band took center stage, filling the air with the melodious strains of holiday carols. The concert, organized by the company's colleagues, not only succeeded in spreading festive cheer but also raised an impressive £900 in donations.

Match-funding: Amplifying the Impact

In a remarkable show of solidarity, eight colleagues from Wales & West Utilities each contributed an additional £300 in match-funding, effectively tripling the initial amount raised from the carol concert. This brought the total donation to a substantial £3,300.

Supporting the Community: A Partnership with a Purpose

The Salvation Army Bristol Citadel, renowned for its work with rough sleepers, families in need, and the provision of 'Warm Spaces', will utilize the donation to continue its vital services. The 'Warm Spaces' initiative, in particular, offers a beacon of hope by providing hot meals to anyone in need during the cold winter months.

The partnership between Wales & West Utilities and the Salvation Army Bristol Citadel goes beyond just charitable donations. The two organizations also collaborate to support vulnerable individuals in staying safe and warm during the winter season.

In conclusion, the story of Wales & West Utilities' donation this Christmas is a testament to the power of community and collaboration. Through the combined efforts of the company's brass band, its colleagues, and the generosity of match-funding, they have made a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most. This heartwarming tale serves as a reminder that even in the midst of hardship, the spirit of giving remains a beacon of hope.