Wairua Sinfonietta Returns: Showcasing Young Talent and Giving Back to the Community

After a year-long hiatus, the Wairua Sinfonietta is set to return to the stage in Auckland on February 17th. Founded by Elizabeth Lau in 2014, this unique orchestra has been making waves with its commitment to showcasing local talent and giving back to the community.

A Labor of Love

Elizabeth Lau, a gifted musician and conductor, established the Wairua Sinfonietta as an entirely voluntary orchestra. With a deep passion for music and a desire to make a difference, Lau has steered the Sinfonietta towards an inspiring mission: every concert raises funds for charity.

A New Generation of Talent

The February 17th concert will feature young musicians and composers, providing a platform for the next generation of talent. "Supporting these young artists is crucial for the future of music," Lau explains. "They bring fresh perspectives and energy, which is essential for the growth and evolution of our art form."

Music as a Universal Language

For Lau, conducting is about reaching people and sharing the joy of making music together. "Music transcends boundaries and connects us all," she says. "Through the Wairua Sinfonietta, we're able to create a space where people can come together, be moved by beautiful music, and contribute to a worthy cause."